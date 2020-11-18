Who is I'm A Celebrity new arrival Ruthie Henshall? Age, career and partner revealed

Ruthie Henshall has joined the I'm A Celeb line up. Picture: ITV/PA Images

How old is Ruthie Henshall, how many children does she have and who is her boyfriend? Here’s what we know…

The secret is finally out as I’m A Celebrity has welcomed two new campmates to the castle.

And West End star Ruthie Henshall is one of the stars who will be making a surprise entrance, along with Russell Watson.

Ant and Dec revealed the news Ruthie and Russell would be making a late entrance.

"None of them are doing the next trial," Dec revealed to viewers, with Ant adding: "I'll tell you who is doing it though: two new arrivals."

Read More: I'm A Celebrity 2020: Is Gavin and Stacey star Ruth Jones joining the show?

So who is Ruthie Henshall and what West End productions has she been in?

How old is Ruthie Henshall?

Ruthie Henshall is a 53-year-old actress from Bromley in south-east London.

Her real name is Valentine Ruth Henshall and she first appeared on stage when she was just 19.

She has been nominated for a Olivier Award five times and won in 1995 with Best Actress in a Musical for her role as Amalia Balash in She Loves Me.

Read More: How much are the I’m A Celebrity 2020 cast paid?

What has Ruthie Henshall been in?

After starting her career as a teen, Ruthie has made her West End debut in Cats in 1987.

Ruthie Henshall was married to actor Tim Howar. Picture: PA Images

She has since appeared in Miss Saigon, Les Miserables, Crazy For You and Oliver.

The star also played Roxie Hart in Chicago, before going on to star in the Broadway production across the pong as well.

In recent years, Ruthie bagged the role of Mrs Wilkinson in Billy Elliot The Musical from 2014-2016.

Ruthie also appeared as a judge on Dancing on Ice in 2008 and 2009.

Is Ruthie Henshall married?

Ruthie married Canadian actor and singer Tim Howar in 2004, but they divorced in 2009 after five years together.

They are parents to two daughters together. It's unclear whether Ruthie is now single.

Ruthie also dated Prince Edward ‘solidly’ for two years, as well as on and off for five years and was previously engaged to actor John Gordon Sinclair.

Now Read: Who is the favourite to win I’m A Celebrity 2020?