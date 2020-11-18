I'm A Celebrity 2020: Is Gavin and Stacey star Ruth Jones joining the show?

Ruth Jones has been tipped to join I'm A Celebrity. Picture: BBC/PA Images/ITV

Will Ruth Jones join the I'm A Celeb line up? Here's what we know...

I’m A Celebrity introduced two new campmates during Tuesday evening’s show in the form of Russell Watson and Ruthie Henshall.

The pair will make their entrance to the castle on Wednesday night, upping the number of celebs to 12.

But now another big name has been rumoured to be joining the line up as a late arrival as well, which is set to be a big hit with fans of Gavin and Stacey.

Is Ruth Jones joining I’m A Celebrity?

Gavin and Stacey writer Ruth Jones, who is known for playing Nessa on the BBC sitcom, is being tipped as another surprise campmate.

According to Paddy Power, the odds of the actress joining the castle have been slashed to 6/4, with the likes of Miranda Hart, Vinnie Jones and Gareth Thomas also on the bookies' shortlist.

A spokesperson from the bookies said: "With travel restrictions limiting the chances of a Hollywood star joining the castle this year, producers might need to look more locally for some inspiration –and we think Ruth Jones is a 'tidy' option."

Ruth is yet to comment on the rumours she is joining the show.

Meanwhile, Ant and Dec revealed the news Ruthie and Russell would be making a late entrance.

"None of them are doing the next trial," Dec revealed to viewers, with Ant adding: "I'll tell you who is doing it though: two new arrivals."

Ruthie, 53, is a West End star, previously having roles in Cats, She Loves Me, Chicago and Billy Elliot the Musical.

She has also been nominated five times for an Olivier Award and was a judge on Dancing on Ice in 2008 and 2009.

Speaking about her arrival, she said: "Going in later, you've got to bring something to show.”

Fellow new campmate Russell is a singer and has scored seven top ten albums.

When asked about joining the show, he said: "Yeah, it would be lovely. Not been paid for doing anything else this year!"

