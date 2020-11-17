Is the I'm A Celeb castle haunted? Rumours of 'ghosts' revealed

Is the I'm A Celeb castle haunted? Picture: Getty/www.fpnw.co.uk

Is there a ghost in the I'm A Celeb castle and is it haunted? Here's your need-to-know on the spooky location.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is finally back on our screens, with the latest batch of celebs battling it out to be crowned King of Queen of the Castle.

Because of current travel restrictions, the show is for the first time not being filmed in Australia - and the celebs are instead living in a Gwrych Castle, North Wales.

And - while they may not have the creepy crawly inhabitants of the jungle to deal with - there may be a more supernatural force in place, as it is rumoured that the 200-year-old castle is haunted.

Is there a ghost in the I'm A Celeb castle?

Several legends claim that there are ghosts inhabiting the castle.

The official website for Gwrych Castle states that "real life ghost encounters by visitors to Gwrych Castle are commonplace".

A photo taken 10 years ago appears to show a ghostly figure in the castle. Picture: www.fpnw.co.uk

One castle worker said, as reported by The Sun: "A few people have claimed to have seen a floating woman in white.

"Ghost-hunters have also claimed to have felt the presence of her and gamekeepers. We think the Countess might be unhappy as her husband stripped the castle of valuables.

"They certainly didn’t have a happy marriage."

Before the show came out, a 10-year-old photo emerged of a ghostly-looking woman - believed to be the Countess of Dundonald - standing by the window of the castle.

And to make matters more terrifying, the area where she appears to be standing has no floorboards - meaning it's impossible for a human to reach.

Paranormal investigator Gemma Williams told the Daily Mail that she was "chased by a glowing woman wearing a red dress" when she visited the castle.

She added: "My friends and I stood there in absolute shock looking at her.

"She had an old fashioned red dress on, a white shawl going over her arms and curly blonde hair.

"We heard an almighty scream from her, it was really, really loud, which made us run again, it broke the trance. We ran down the front of the castle at full pelt.

"We all got to the bottom and said one by one that we had seen a lady in a red dress. There was no explanation for it at all."

Have the I'm A Celeb cast and crew seen any ghosts?

It was been reported that the crew are scared to work after dark after spotting “shadowy figures” and hearing “horrifying noises”.

Staff are said to be insisting on moving around in groups once the light fades, which is when most of the filming takes place.

An insider said: “People thought they saw a figure at one of the windows a couple of nights ago — and that spot has been pretty much off limits ever since.”

Another source added: “The place is utterly terrifying at night.

I'm A Celeb is being filmed in Gwrych Castle, North Wales. Picture: Getty

“Several of the crew are completely horror-stricken and don’t want to go up to the castle.

“There are lots of lights on the main sets but there are also many dark areas behind the scenes and some noises are extremely spooky.

“Even staff who don’t believe in that sort of thing are reluctant to go up to some parts that were supposed to be used for running equipment and camera positions.

“If people keep getting scared, bosses are going to have to do something to combat it.”

