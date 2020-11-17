I’m A Celebrity 2020: Behind-the-scenes of the gruelling filming schedule

When are the I’m A Celebrity trials filmed? And what time do the stars go to sleep? Here’s what we know…

I’m A Celebrity has a whole new look this autumn, with Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly relocating to North Wales.

And while the pair usually work in a different time zone Down Under, 2020 sees them speaking live from the camp in pitch black every evening.

But what are the exact timings for filming? And when are the trials held? Here’s what we know...

What is the I’m A Celebrity schedule?

Ant and Dec have now given us a behind-the-scenes glimpse at their new filming schedule.

Ant and Dec revealed their I'm A Celebrity filming schedule. Picture: ITV

The hosts took to Instagram Stories to share a video of them enjoying their dinner after recording the show, while a sneak peek of the itinerary could be seen in the background.

And the new schedule is pretty gruelling, with the pair arriving on set at 5:15pm to begin their day.

They then record voiceovers for the show, as well as meetings, video viewing, script tweaking and rehearsals.

After filming the live each night, they then have to prepare for the trial which takes place that night at 11:15pm

The pair are finally finished in the early hours of the morning at 12:45am.

Dec has since confirmed the news with a Tweet to a fan who asked about timings.

After the show at about 10:30pm, a viewer wrote: “Hi @antanddec when do the trials happen? It is that night or the next day?”

To which Dec replied: “Tonight. In about half an hour! D”.

The full I'm A Celebrity schedule:

5.15-5.30pm - Voiceovers for the show

5.30-5.55pm - Script via Zoom

5.55-6.35pm - Watch VT’s

6.35-7.05pm - Script changes with writers Mark Busk-Cowley and Andy Milligan

7.05-7.50pm - Make up, wardrobes and microphones put on

8-8.15pm - Record the show's opening lines

8.30-9pm - Rehearsals

9-10pm - I'm A Celebrity filmed live

10-10.15pm - Travel to backstage 'compound'

10.15-10.45pm - Break and make-up and wardrobe touch ups

10.45-10.55 - Zoom briefing with a series producer

10.55-11pm - Travel to trials

11.15pm-12.45am - Record Bushtucker trials with the celebs

12.45am - That's a wrap!

When do the I’m A Celebrity stars go to sleep?

This year's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! cast were asked to alter their sleeping pattern before they entered the Castle so they wouldn’t be too tired for the trials.

Speaking on his podcast, which was made before he arrived at Gwrych Castle, AJ Pritchard revealed: "I've shifted all my times.

"We've been told to go to bed about 3am and wake up about 11am, because the trials will be filmed quite late at night due to having enough time to edit and you'll find out who left maybe 11pm."

The former Strictly Come Dancing star added: "The trial won't take place until, like, 1am so we've been told to do that.

"It has helped because for me, the sleep is probably the hardest thing to change more than food or caffeine. So I've been going to bed at 2.30 and waking up at 11am."

