I'm A Celebrity 2020: Everything you need to know about the new series...

I'm A Celebrity is back on ITV. Picture: ITV

When is I'm A Celebrity on TV, who is in the line up and where is it filmed? Here's all you need to know...

I’m A Celebrity fans can rejoice, because Ant and Dec are back with a brand new series of the ITV show.

And while things might look a little different this year, due to strict social distancing rules, there’s one thing we can always count on - a whole load of grisly Bushtucker Trials.

So, as the celebrities get to know one another in the abandoned castle, here’s everything you need to know about the new look show…

When is I’m A Celebrity 2020 on?

I'm A Celebrity returned for its 20th series on ITV on 15th November at 9pm and is continuing to air every night at the same time.

The cast of I'm A Celebrity 2020. Picture: ITV

Who is in I’m A Celebrity 2020?

The I’m A Celebrity 2020 line up is made up of Sir Mo Farah, Jessica Plummer, Beverley Callard, AJ Pritchard, Vernon Kay, Hollie Arnold, Giovanna Fletcher, Victoria Derbyshire and Shane Richie.

Find out more about the cast here.

Read More: Who is the favourite to win I’m A Celebrity 2020?

I’m A Celebrity 2020 is being filmed in Gwrych Castle, north Wales, this year, making a change from the usual jungle in Australia.

The 200-year-old medieval castle dates back to 1810, with many believing it’s haunted.

Gwrych Castle is set within 250 acres of gardens and grounds and has incredible views across the Irish Sea.

ITV’s 'Covid management plan' details strict measures the cast and crew must take to stay safe during the pandemic.

The crew wear buzzers that go off when they come too close to one another, while there is limited production access to the celebrity contestants.

Celebrities quarantined for two and a half weeks beforehand which means they can live together, but will continue to get Covid-19 tests every three days.

Ant and Dec have also formed a bubble and will be given regular coronavirus tests.

Visitors are banned from the site, while lots of the crew are working remotely from London.

The crew members that are on site, wear masks when they’re walking around and also have coronavirus tests twice a week.

Richard Cowles, director of entertainment at ITV Studios, said: "Everyone on the production team has worked incredibly hard to bring I'm A Celebrity to Wales and a massive part of making that possible has been developing our protocols around COVID.

"We have worked with ITV's independent chief medical officer Dr Paul Litchfield, ITV's health and safety department, and our own health and safety and medical teams to keep everyone connected with the production - both in front of and behind the camera - as safe as possible."

Now Read: First look inside the creepy I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! castle