Who is I'm A Celebrity's Beverley Callard? Age, husband and Coronation Street exit revealed

Beverley Callard is taking part in I'm A Celeb. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Who is Beverley Callard married to and what is the I'm A Celebrity star's net worth? Find out everything...

Beverley Callard announced she was leaving Coronation Street earlier this year, and now the actress has swapped Weatherfield for a castle in North Wales.

The I'm A Celebrity star will be joining the likes of Vernon Kay and Shane Richie in this year’s series in a bid to be crowned Queen of the castle.

But how old is Beverley Callard and why did she leave Coronation Street? Here’s what we know…

How old is Beverley Callard?

Beverley Callard is 56-years-old and is best known for her role as Liz McDonald in long-running ITV soap Coronation Street.

The actress’ first appeared as Liz in 1989, but she took a break from the Cobbles in 1998 to spend more time with her family.

Read More: I'm A Celebrity line up 2020: Meet the confirmed celebrities including Jessica Plummer and Shane Richie

In 2003, she returned to Corrie, before she announced she was leaving again in 2011.

But just two years later, Liz made a comeback to Weatherfield, before announcing she would be departing again in November 2019.

Before Corrie, Beverley played Flo Henshaw in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, while she also played Mari Hoff in a British touring production of The Rise and Fall of Little Voice.

As well as being a regular Loose Women panelist, the star also performed in a touring production of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Liverpool Empire.

Why did Beverley Callard leave Coronation Street?

Beverley Callard announced her decision to leave Coronation Street in November 2019, after 30 years in the role of Liz.

She said that she wanted to focus on other projects which included reprising her role as Roxanne in a touring production of The Thunder Girls, which has now been rescheduled to 2021.

Beverley was due to film her final scenes for Corrie in July this year, but the show had to suspend filming due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This means it wasn't possible to film a proper exit storyline for Liz, so instead she was said to have moved to Spain.

Who is Beverley Callard married to?

Beverley Callard married recording studio owner Jon McEwan ten years ago.

The star was married three times before that, wedding her first husband Paul Atkinson in 1974.

The pair share daughter Rebecca Callard, 43, but later split 1977.

Beverley’s second husband was teacher David Sowden, who she married in 1980.

She then married her third husband Steve Callard in 1989 and the pair welcomed their son Joshua, before splitting 12 years later.

What is Beverley Callard’s net worth?

It is unclear how much Beverley Callard is worth, however it is thought the star could have earned up to £200,000 a year appearing on Corrie.

According to reports, Jack P. Shepherd - aka David Platt - earns £200,000 a year, while veteran William Roache also takes home £200,000.

In 2008, it was reported the Liz McDonald took home £120,000 per year, but this is thought to have increased.

The star is also thought to have bagged £125,000 for agreeing to appear on I’m A Celebrity.

Now Read: Ant and Dec take part in their first ever Bushtucker Trial in I'm A Celeb special