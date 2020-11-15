What castle is I’m A Celebrity 2020 filmed in?

I’m A Celebrity is looking a little different this year, with Ant and Dec swapping their usual trip to Australia for a month in Wales.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show has had to relocate to a UK castle to ensure social distancing rules are followed.

The stars have also had to quarantine for the past few weeks and have received regular Covid tests.

But where is I’m A Celebrity 2020 filmed and what is the Welsh castle called? Here’s what we know…

This year’s I’m A Celebrity is being filmed at Gwrych Castle in a town called Abergele, county Conwys, North Wales.

The 200-year-old medieval castle dates back to 1810, with many believing it’s haunted.

While the celebs might not be able to enjoy the Australian sun this November, Gwrych Castle is set within 250 acres of gardens and grounds and has incredible views across the Irish Sea.

What is the history of Gwrych Castle?

Its official website explains it was built on the site of an Elizabethan house between 1812 and 1822 by Lloyd Hesketh Bamford-Hesketh.

The castle is said to be haunted by the ghost of the Countess of Dundonald, Winifred Cochrane who supposedly had a grudge against her husband.

Visitors even claim to have seen the angry woman in white creeping along the walls.

Ghosts aside, the castle has a very interesting history and was used to house 200 Jewish refugee children during the Second World War.

It was then bought by Leslie Salts in 1948 who ran it as the 'Showplace of Wales' for 20 years, before it was turned into a medieval entertainment centre.

Gwrych Castle was then closed to the public in 1985, but in 1997 schoolboy Mark Baker launched a campaign to save it by writing to Tony Blair and Prince Charles.

He set up Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust and the trust finally bought the castle in 2018.

