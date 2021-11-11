Who won I'm a Celebrity 2020 and which contestants were in the final?

Who was the winner of I'm A Celeb 2020? Here's what we know about last year's series...

I’m A Celebrity is back on our screens for another year in the castle.

The reality show will once again take place in Wales this year, after it relocated from Australia in 2020 due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

The celebs will be filmed competing in some horrific Bushtucker Trials at Gwrych Castle in Abergele in a bid to be crowned king or queen of the castle.

Ant and Dec crowned the winner of I'm A Celebrity 2020. Picture: ITV

And this year’s lineup looks better than ever, with the likes of Adam Woodyatt, Frankie Bridge and Arlene Phillips joining Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly in the castle.

But who won the I’m Celeb final in 2020? Here’s what we know...

Who won I'm a Celebrity 2020?

Giovanna Fletcher was crowned Queen of the Castle during the 2020 series of I’m A Celebrity.

Ant said: "We've had 12 million votes since it opened last night.”

"All your votes have been counted and verified and we have your decision," Dec added.

Giovanna Fletcher won I'm A Celebrity 2020. Picture: ITV

"The winner of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and the first-ever Queen of the castle is... Giovanna!"

Author Giovanna shares sons Buzz, seven, Buddy, five, and Max, three, with McFly singer Tom Fletcher, 36, and won over the nation with her sweet nature.

After winning, the 36-year-old said: "I'm just blown away, I can't believe it."

Who was in the I’m A Celebrity 2020 final?

The finale episode saw Giovanna beat All Star Family Fortunes presenter Vernon Kay to the top spot in the final.

Vernon said: "I'm over the moon to get third place because it's been an awesome camp, it was well and truly awesome.

"It was everything and more, and if anyone gets asked in the future to do it don't even hesitate."

EastEnders icon Shane Ritchie, Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah and ex-Strictly dancer AJ Pritchard also made it to the penultimate episode.