I'm A Celebrity 2021 contestant is actually a 'back up' in case of drop outs

DJ Locksmith is believed to be a reserve in someone drops out of the show. Picture: Getty/ITV

By Alice Dear

I'm A Celebrity bosses have DJ Locksmith on reserve in case any of the contestants drop out of the ITV reality show.

I'm A Celebrity 2021 will return to our screens on November 21, with Ant McParlin and Declan Donnelly returning to host the 21st series.

Richard Madeley, Simon Gregson and Arlene Phillips are among the contestants getting ready to enter the castle in North Wales for three weeks of bushtucker trials, cold nights and testing conditions.

While the line-up for this year's show has been 'confirmed', there is actually one person on the list who won't be entering the castle on November 21.

Instead, they will act as a back up in case someone else drops out of the show.

There is a chance one of the I'm A Celebrity 2021 contestants may have to drop out of the show. Picture: Getty

According to reports from The Sun and The Independent, DJ Locksmith, 34, is not an official contestant for this year's show unless he is forced to take the place of another celebrity.

It appears he is still having to go through the isolation period in Wales before the big launch.

In fact, DJ Locksmith – whose real name is Leon Rolle – appears to have given fans a sneak peek into his isolation accommodation.

DJ Locksmith is best known for being one of the members of Rudimental. Picture: Getty

In a number of Instagram stories, Locksmith can be seen entertaining himself in a cottage-style brick home, where he wears a cowboy hat very similar to the one worn by contestants on the show.

In a Q&A on the social media platform, someone asked him if he was in isolation for I'm A Celebrity, to which he responded: "Nope! Just trying to find myself!"

Last year, a reserve celebrity had to enter the castle when Naughty Boy was forced to pull out of the 2020 show before the launch day.

Naughty Boy is back this year for the show, which he is believed to be isolating for now.

