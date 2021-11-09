I'm A Celebrity 2021 contestant fees: How much are the stars being paid?

Who is expected to make the most from their time on I'm A Celebrity?
Who is expected to make the most from their time on I'm A Celebrity? Picture: Getty/ITV
How much are the I'm A Celebrity 2021 contestants being paid to appear on the ITV show and how does it compare to previous years?

I'm A Celebrity 2021 will return to our screens in a matter of weeks, with the 'confirmed' line-up already stirring up a good amount of buzz.

Simon Gregson, Adam Woodyatt and Arlene Phillips are among the names believed to be heading to North Wales and into the castle, not to mention Frankie Bridge, Richard Madeley and David Ginola.

With such big names booked for the 21st series of the hit ITV reality show, we can't help but wonder how much they are being paid to appear on the show.

Reports claim this is the 'confirmed' line-up for I'm A Celebrity 2021
Reports claim this is the 'confirmed' line-up for I'm A Celebrity 2021. Picture: Getty

Here's everything we know about the contestants' fees so far:

How much are the I'm A Celebrity 2021 contestants getting paid?

ITV never reveal the fees paid to celebrities to appear on I'm A Celebrity.

However, there are often many reports surrounding how much each member of the show's cast bag for their time being tested in the jungle or castle.

According to the Mirror, celebrities can be expected to make anything from £30,000 to £500,000 for their time on the show, depending on how famous and well-known they are.

This year, The Sun have reported that Adam Woodyatt signed a deal to be on the show for a whopping £250,000.

The publication also reported that Frankie Bridge signed a "bumper deal" with the reality TV show, although they did not reveal how much this was.

Richard Madeley, another big name believed to be entering the castle this year, is estimated to be pocketing £200,000 from the show.

EastEnders' Adam Woodyatt is reportedly bagging £250,000 for his time on the show
EastEnders' Adam Woodyatt is reportedly bagging £250,000 for his time on the show. Picture: Alamy

How much did last year's line-up get paid?

Last year, Vernon Kay was reportedly the highest paid contestant on the show, having made £250,000.

Coronation Street's Beverley Callard is said to have made £125,000 while Russell Watson took home £100,000.

Victoria Derbyshire, Ruthie Henshall and Jessica Plummer were said to have signed deals for £75,000 each, while AJ Pritchard and Hollie Arnold took home £50,000 from the TV gig.

Noel Edmonds is reportedly the highest paid I'm A Celebrity contestant of all time
Noel Edmonds is reportedly the highest paid I'm A Celebrity contestant of all time. Picture: Getty

Who is the highest paid I'm A Celebrity contestant ever?

According to reports, Noel Edmonds is the highest paid I'm A Celebrity contestant of all time, having bagged a whopping £600,000 back in 2018.

Caitlyn Jenner, who appeared on the show in 2019, and Harry Redknapp, in 2018, also walked away with a huge fee of £500,000.

