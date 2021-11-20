Who is Naughty Boy? I'm A Celebrity star's age, songs and net worth revealed

20 November 2021, 16:00

Naughty Boy is appearing on I'm A Celebrity 2021
Naughty Boy is appearing on I'm A Celebrity 2021. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

Where is Naughty Boy from and what does he do? Here's what we know about the I'm A Celeb star...

The I’m A Celebrity line up is better than ever this year, with some huge stars making themselves at home in Gwrych Castle.

As a talented music producer, Naughty Boy has made friends with some pretty famous faces over the past few years.

But who is Naughty Boy, what is his real name and how old is he?

Naughty Boy has joined the I'm A Celeb line up
Naughty Boy has joined the I'm A Celeb line up. Picture: ITV

How old is Naughty Boy and what is his real name?

Naughty Boy was born 1 January 1985, making his 36-years-old.

His real name is Shahid Khan and he grew up in Watford, Hertfordshire.

His parents are originally from Pakistan and Naughty Boy has spoken out about the importance of his Pakistani identity.

Before becoming famous, Shahid was studying Business and Marketing at London Guildhall University but dropped out after his first semester and worked a series of part-time jobs.

He also appeared on Deal or No Deal in 2007, where he won £40,000 and used the money to set up a recording studio in his parents' garden shed.

Naughty Boy has worked with some huge artists
Naughty Boy has worked with some huge artists. Picture: Alamy

What does Naughty Boy do?

Naughty Boy is a British DJ, record producer, songwriter and musician.

He signed a three–year publishing deal with Sony ATV in 2012, as well as a recording contract to release one album under Virgin EMI Records.

His first music success came in 2009 when he co-wrote and produced Chipmunk's hit single Diamond Rings, featuring Emeli Sandé.

What are Naughty Boy's songs?

Shahid Khan has worked with some huge artists over the years, including Alesha Dixon, JLS, Lily Allen, Alexandra Burke and Jennifer Hudson.

He also produced records for Professor Green, Cheryl Cole and Tinie Tempah.

In March 2015, he worked with former One Direction member Zayn Malik for one of the tracks of his second album

He produced the song Dimelo with X Factor stars Rak Su, and One Chance to Dance with Joe Jonas.

He has also had studio sessions with the likes of Dua Lipa, Mike Posner, MNEK, Ray BLK, Bebe Rexha, Paloma Faith, Tom Walker and Craig David.

His 2015 collaboration with Beyoncé called Runnin’ (Lose It All) was certified platinum in the UK.

What is Naughty Boy's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Naughty Boy is set to be worth around $3million (£2.5million) thanks to his music sales and tours.

