When does I'm A Celeb 2021 start?

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2021 start date: when does the new series of the ITV show start?

The official line-up of I'm A Celeb 2021 has now been revealed, and many fans of the ITV show are wondering when the show starts.

Celebs taking part in the series include Danny Miller and Richard Madeley, and Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will return to hosting duties.

Here's everything you know about when the show starts, and how you can watch it.

When does I'm A Celeb start?

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! starts on ITV on Sunday November 21. It starts at 9pm, and will air until 10:40pm.

The show will once again be filmed in Gwrych Castle in Abergele, Wales, with the new set of celebs competing to be crowned king or queen of the castle.

Who is in the line-up?

The full line-up is as follows: