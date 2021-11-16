When does I'm A Celeb 2021 start?

16 November 2021, 09:28 | Updated: 16 November 2021, 09:29

When does I'm A Celeb start on ITV?
When does I'm A Celeb start on ITV? Picture: Instagram/Shutterstock

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2021 start date: when does the new series of the ITV show start?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The official line-up of I'm A Celeb 2021 has now been revealed, and many fans of the ITV show are wondering when the show starts.

Celebs taking part in the series include Danny Miller and Richard Madeley, and Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will return to hosting duties.

Here's everything you know about when the show starts, and how you can watch it.

I'm A Celeb returns this week
I'm A Celeb returns this week. Picture: ITV

When does I'm A Celeb start?

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! starts on ITV on Sunday November 21. It starts at 9pm, and will air until 10:40pm.

The show will once again be filmed in Gwrych Castle in Abergele, Wales, with the new set of celebs competing to be crowned king or queen of the castle.

Richard Madeley is one of the celebs taking part this year
Richard Madeley is one of the celebs taking part this year. Picture: ITV

Who is in the line-up?

The full line-up is as follows:

  • Louise Minchin
  • Matty Lee
  • Snoochie Shy
  • Richard Madeley
  • Dame Arlene Phillips
  • Naughty Boy
  • Kadeena Cox, MBE
  • David Ginola
  • Frankie Bridge
  • Danny Miller

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

EastEnders actress Heather Peace was on Corrie

EastEnders newcomer Heather Peace previously appeared in Emmerdale and Coronation Street
Holly and Phil were left in hysterics on This Morning

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in hysterics as Miriam Margolyes passes wind on This Morning

This Morning

The line up for I'm A Celebrity 2021 has been confirmed

Full I’m A Celebrity 2021 line up revealed as stars pose for official photos
What to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video: The best TV shows to stream right now

Shopping

Jake Edwards kissed Booka Nile at a NYE party

Married at First Sight Australia's Jake Edwards KISSED co-star Booka Nile in shock scandal

Trending on Heart

Christine McGuinness has opened up about her autism diagnosis

Christine McGuiness explains how being autistic affects her relationship with Paddy

Celebrities

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

Celebrities

Stacey shared the adorable video to Instagram

Stacey Solomon emotional as she shares video of Joe Swash dancing with Rose

Celebrities

Adele and Simon got divorced when she was 30

Why did Adele get divorced from husband Simon Konecki?

Celebrities

Midas has gone viral on Instagram

Rescue kitten born with four ears finds forever home

Lifestyle

Adele has opened up about her relationship with Rich Paul

Who is Adele dating?

Celebrities

Gordon, Gino and Fred fans are baffled by Gino's annoucnement

Gino D’Acampo says Gordon Ramsay is 'too busy' with his hair to film new Road Trip
We don't yet know when Adele's interview with Oprah will be available to watch in the UK

How can you watch the Adele Oprah interview in the UK?

Celebrities

A woman has been left furious by her sister's baby name choice

‘My sister stole my baby name and is refusing to change it’

Lifestyle

Is Aljaz leaving Strictly?

Is Aljaz leaving Strictly Come Dancing?

Christine McGuinness has opened up about her diagnosis

Christine McGuinness reveals she has been diagnosed as autistic

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing an autumnal outfit on This Morning today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her brown leather-look skirt from Zara

Celebrities

Georgia and Liam had a bitter break up on MAFS

Married At First Sight Australia star Georgia Fairweather opens up on shock fall out with Liam Cooper
Snow is heading for the UK

UK weather: Snow could hit Britain in days with ‘freezing fog’ on its way

News

Argos are selling half Christmas trees, perfect for avoiding nasty falls and accidents

Argos is selling half Christmas trees, perfect for parents of mischievous pets and children

Lifestyle