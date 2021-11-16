Full I’m A Celebrity 2021 line up revealed as stars pose for official photos

Who is going to be in I'm A Celeb 2021? All the stars from Matty Lee to Richard Madeley.

I’m A Celebrity 2021 will be hitting our screens in just a couple of weeks, with a whole new bunch of stars taking on the challenge.

And while the line up was leaked last week, now ITV has released the official cast of this year’s show joining hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

Sharing photos of the 10 confirmed celebrities posing in their castle outfits, it's been confirmed the likes of Emmerdale’s Danny Miller and This Morning star Richard Madeley have signed up.

The full I'm A Celebrity 2021 line up has been confirmed. Picture: ITV

Louise Minchin, Dame Arlene Phillips and Olympic gold medallist diver Matty Lee are also among the stars heading to Gwrych Castle in Wales.

Music producer Naughty Boy and Paralympic gold medal athlete Kadeena Cox have also decided to take part, as well as former Premier League footballer David Ginola and Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge.

Opening up about going into the castle, Good Morning Britain presenter Richard said: “Up until now, I’ve always been perfectly happy watching as a viewer but, recently, I realised I’m A Celebrity is no longer just a TV programme.

Kadeena Cox has joined the I'm A Celebrity line up. Picture: ITV

“It’s become part of the fabric of British life and part of the countdown to Christmas.

“It suddenly hit me that everyone talks about it the next day and I suddenly wondered what it would be like to be there rather than watching. I realised the time had come to experience it.”

Four time Paralympic gold champion Kadeena Cox also said she’d ready to face her fears in the castle.

The 30-year-old said: "I am hoping the athlete in me will want to do it for the team and just get through that tough moment.

"My mum thinks I am crazy to be doing it too and it hasn’t quite sunk in yet, but I am also really looking forward to meeting some new people from different walks of life."

Ant and Dec are back in the castle for I'm A Celeb 2021. Picture: ITV

Despite the exciting line up, some fans have pointed out that Adam Woodyatt and Simon Gregson are seemingly missing from the line up.

EastEnders’ Ian Beale actor and Coronation Street’s Steve McDonald star were tipped to be taking part when the show kicks off next week.

But according to reports, they will be entering the 2021 series as wildcards after the launch show.

The new series is set to kick off on Sunday, November 21 at 9pm, with viewers now able to vote for who they want to compete in the first trial using the programme’s app.

The vote closes at 8pm on Tuesday.