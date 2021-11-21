Who is David Ginola? Age, wife and football career revealed

21 November 2021, 15:13

David Ginola is a contestant on I'm A Celeb 2021
David Ginola is a contestant on I'm A Celeb 2021. Picture: Alamy
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

David Ginola is a contestant on I'm A Celeb 2021 - here's your need-to-know on his career and family life.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is officially back, with a fresh new cohort of celebs competing to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

One of the celebrities taking part in this series is David Ginola, a former professional footballer who's also worked as an actor.

Speaking about his decision to go on the show, David said: "I know the Geordies! I’ve met Ant and Dec before and I know they are big massive fans of Newcastle United. When you play for the club (like I did), all of the fans are amazing and very faithful. Newcastle is very lucky to have fans like them!

"It is starting to sink in now that I am doing I’m A Celebrity. When I got offered the chance to do the programme, I thought, ‘why not?’ It’s going to be a great experience and it’s the chance to spend three weeks in the Castle doing things you have never done in your life."

Here's your need-to-know on David's life and career.

David Ginola is one of the I'm A Celeb 2021 contestants
David Ginola is one of the I'm A Celeb 2021 contestants. Picture: ITV

Who is David Ginola? What's his age and job?

David, 54, is a former footballer and pundit from France.

He played for a number of Premier League teams in the 1990s, including Newcastle, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.

David was playing for Tottenham Hotspur when they won the league in 1999, and he retired from football in 2002.

He has also worked as an actor and model, appearing in a feature film named The Last Drop in the noughties.

Does David Ginola have a wife?

David has been married before, but he is currently dating model Maëva Denat, 37, who he shares a daughter with.

David and Maëva share a daughter together
David and Maëva share a daughter together. Picture: Alamy

When did David Ginola had a heart attack?

David suffered a heart attack in 2016, and he was clinically dead for nine minutes.

Speaking to The Sun about her partner's health concerns, Maëva said: "David’s biggest fear is he won’t live to see our daughter ever grow up and I feel the same way. It feels like there is a huge void in my life when he goes away. We miss each other so much.

"I am always worried about David’s health and what if something happens like before?

"I push him to take care of himself but it is a constant battle.“David loves to cook and to eat and can eat three plates of food when you have just one. Like most French people, he likes to drink wine and smoke, but I’ve been trying to get him to stop."

Is David Ginola on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him @davidginolaofficial.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Naughty Boy is appearing on I'm A Celeb 2021

What is Naughty Boy's real name?

Richard Madeley is facing the I’m a Celebrity 2021 castle

I’m A Celebrity 2021 Richard Madeley: Wife, children and net worth revealed

TV & Movies

Naughty Boy appeared on Deal or No Deal in 2007

Naughty Boy won £44,000 on Deal or No Deal before he was famous

TV & Movies

Aaron Dingle has been on Emmerdale since 2008

Who does Danny Miller play in Emmerdale and why is he leaving?

TV & Movies

Frankie Bridge was just 11 years old when she joined seven others to form S Club Juniors

Frankie Bridge's S Club Junior days unveiled in early career throwback
Who is Kadeena Cox?

Who is Kadeena Cox? I'm A Celeb star's age, career, and partner revealed

TV & Movies

Louise Minchin is a contestant on I'm A Celeb

Who is Louise Minchin? I'm A Celeb star's age, husband and career revealed
Matty Lee is starring on I'm A Celebrity this year

Who is Matty Lee? I'm A Celebrity star's age, diving career and partner revealed

TV & Movies

Frankie Bridge of The Saturdays and S Club 8 fame is heading into the I’m A Celeb castle

I’m A Celebrity 2021 Frankie Bridge: Husband, net worth and children revealed

TV & Movies

The Saturdays were one of the most popular girl bands in the UK during their career

Where are The Saturdays now? How Frankie, Rochelle, Una, Mollie and Vanessa all moved on after the split
Here's the best Black Friday deals on kitchen appliances

Best Black Friday kitchen appliance deals for 2021: From blenders to airfryers

Shopping

Here's the best coffee machine deals for Black Friday

Best Black Friday coffee machine deals 2021: From Nespresso to Tassimo

Shopping

The best Amazon Black Friday deals for 2021

Amazon Fire, Echo Dot & Kindle tablet deals: The best offers and discounts for Black Friday 2021

Lifestyle

The best Black Friday alcohol deals for 2021

Best Black Friday alcohol deals 2021: From whiskey to Champagne

Lifestyle

Naughty Boy is appearing on I'm A Celebrity 2021

Who is Naughty Boy? I'm A Celebrity star's age, songs and net worth revealed

TV & Movies