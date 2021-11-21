Who is David Ginola? Age, wife and football career revealed

David Ginola is a contestant on I'm A Celeb 2021. Picture: Alamy

By Polly Foreman

David Ginola is a contestant on I'm A Celeb 2021 - here's your need-to-know on his career and family life.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is officially back, with a fresh new cohort of celebs competing to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

One of the celebrities taking part in this series is David Ginola, a former professional footballer who's also worked as an actor.

Speaking about his decision to go on the show, David said: "I know the Geordies! I’ve met Ant and Dec before and I know they are big massive fans of Newcastle United. When you play for the club (like I did), all of the fans are amazing and very faithful. Newcastle is very lucky to have fans like them!

"It is starting to sink in now that I am doing I’m A Celebrity. When I got offered the chance to do the programme, I thought, ‘why not?’ It’s going to be a great experience and it’s the chance to spend three weeks in the Castle doing things you have never done in your life."

Here's your need-to-know on David's life and career.

David Ginola is one of the I'm A Celeb 2021 contestants. Picture: ITV

Who is David Ginola? What's his age and job?

David, 54, is a former footballer and pundit from France.

He played for a number of Premier League teams in the 1990s, including Newcastle, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.

David was playing for Tottenham Hotspur when they won the league in 1999, and he retired from football in 2002.

He has also worked as an actor and model, appearing in a feature film named The Last Drop in the noughties.

Does David Ginola have a wife?

David has been married before, but he is currently dating model Maëva Denat, 37, who he shares a daughter with.

David and Maëva share a daughter together. Picture: Alamy

When did David Ginola had a heart attack?

David suffered a heart attack in 2016, and he was clinically dead for nine minutes.

Speaking to The Sun about her partner's health concerns, Maëva said: "David’s biggest fear is he won’t live to see our daughter ever grow up and I feel the same way. It feels like there is a huge void in my life when he goes away. We miss each other so much.

"I am always worried about David’s health and what if something happens like before?

"I push him to take care of himself but it is a constant battle.“David loves to cook and to eat and can eat three plates of food when you have just one. Like most French people, he likes to drink wine and smoke, but I’ve been trying to get him to stop."

Is David Ginola on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him @davidginolaofficial.