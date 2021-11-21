Who is Matty Lee? I'm A Celebrity star's age, diving career and partner revealed

21 November 2021, 16:30

Matty Lee is starring on I'm A Celebrity this year
Matty Lee is starring on I'm A Celebrity this year. Picture: Insatgram/Alamy

How old is Matty Lee and what is his link to Tom Daley? Here's what we know about the I'm A Celebrity star...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I’m A Celebrity is welcoming an Olympic hero to the camp this year in the form of Matty Lee.

The diver shot to fame this summer when he stormed the Tokyo games and ended up leaving with a gold medal.

But Matty will be facing a whole new challenge this winter as Ant and Dec return with their grisly Bushtucker Trials.

So, who is Matty, what is his age and how does he know Tom Daley?

Matty Lee has joined the I'm A Celeb line up
Matty Lee has joined the I'm A Celeb line up. Picture: ITV

How old is Matty Lee?

Matty is 23-years-old, and grew up in Leeds.

The athlete competes on the 10-metre platform in both individual and synchronised diving and made his debut in 2012 in the junior championships.

He first competed at the European Games in 2015 when he was 17, before appearing at his first Olympics this summer.

Did Matty Lee win in the Olympics?

Yes, Matty Lee won his first ever Olympic gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo games.

Tom Daley and Matty Lee competed in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Tom Daley and Matty Lee competed in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Picture: Alamy

He dived with Tom Daley and the pair bagged an impressive score of 471.81.

It was Tom’s third Olympic medal after he first appeared in the games at the age of just 14, but his first ever gold.

And it seems as though Matty has grown close to Tom over the past few years, as in his introductory video to I’m A Celeb, he revealed that his phobia of mice stems from seeing one while staying at Tom’s house.

Appearing on The Morning in 2021, Matty also described Tom as his ‘best friend and idol’.

Does Matty Lee have a partner?

It’s not clear whether Matty has a partner or is single, as he hasn’t spoken publicly about his love life.

His Instagram page doesn’t feature a partner, but he does spend a lot of time training and hanging out with his friends and family.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Naughty Boy is appearing on I'm A Celeb 2021

What is Naughty Boy's real name?

Celebrities

Richard Madeley is facing the I’m a Celebrity 2021 castle

I’m A Celebrity 2021 Richard Madeley: Wife, children and net worth revealed
Naughty Boy appeared on Deal or No Deal in 2007

Naughty Boy won £44,000 on Deal or No Deal before he was famous
Aaron Dingle has been on Emmerdale since 2008

Who does Danny Miller play in Emmerdale and why is he leaving?
Who is Kadeena Cox?

Who is Kadeena Cox? I'm A Celeb star's age, career, and partner revealed

Trending on Heart

The best Black Friday perfume deals

Best Black Friday perfume deals 2021: From Calvin Klein to Boss

Shopping

Frankie Bridge was just 11 years old when she joined seven others to form S Club Juniors

Frankie Bridge's S Club Junior days unveiled in early career throwback

Celebrities

Louise Minchin is a contestant on I'm A Celeb

Who is Louise Minchin? I'm A Celeb star's age, husband and career revealed

Celebrities

Frankie Bridge of The Saturdays and S Club 8 fame is heading into the I’m A Celeb castle

I’m A Celebrity 2021 Frankie Bridge: Husband, net worth and children revealed
David Ginola is a contestant on I'm A Celeb 2021

Who is David Ginola? Age, wife and football career revealed

Celebrities

The Saturdays were one of the most popular girl bands in the UK during their career

Where are The Saturdays now? How Frankie, Rochelle, Una, Mollie and Vanessa all moved on after the split

Celebrities

Here's the best Black Friday deals on kitchen appliances

Best Black Friday kitchen appliance deals for 2021: From blenders to airfryers

Shopping

Here's the best coffee machine deals for Black Friday

Best Black Friday coffee machine deals 2021: From Nespresso to Tassimo

Shopping

The best Amazon Black Friday deals for 2021

Amazon Fire, Echo Dot & Kindle tablet deals: The best offers and discounts for Black Friday 2021

Lifestyle

The best Black Friday alcohol deals for 2021

Best Black Friday alcohol deals 2021: From whiskey to Champagne

Lifestyle

Naughty Boy is appearing on I'm A Celebrity 2021

Who is Naughty Boy? I'm A Celebrity star's age, songs and net worth revealed
Danny Miller is starring in I'm A Celebrity 2021

Who is Danny Miller? I'm A Celebrity star's age, Emmerdale career and family life revealed

Celebrities

A round up of the best fitness watches

Best smart watch deals for Black Friday 2021: Early discounts from Apple to FitBit

Shopping

The hack was shared to a cleaning Facebook group (stock images)

Cleaning fans share tip for quickly drying laundry without using a tumble dryer

Lifestyle

Here's what to get your grandparents for Christmas

Christmas 2021 gift guide: What to buy your grandparents this year

Christmas