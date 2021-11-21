Who is Matty Lee? I'm A Celebrity star's age, diving career and partner revealed

Matty Lee is starring on I'm A Celebrity this year. Picture: Insatgram/Alamy

How old is Matty Lee and what is his link to Tom Daley? Here's what we know about the I'm A Celebrity star...

I’m A Celebrity is welcoming an Olympic hero to the camp this year in the form of Matty Lee.

The diver shot to fame this summer when he stormed the Tokyo games and ended up leaving with a gold medal.

But Matty will be facing a whole new challenge this winter as Ant and Dec return with their grisly Bushtucker Trials.

So, who is Matty, what is his age and how does he know Tom Daley?

Matty Lee has joined the I'm A Celeb line up. Picture: ITV

How old is Matty Lee?

Matty is 23-years-old, and grew up in Leeds.

The athlete competes on the 10-metre platform in both individual and synchronised diving and made his debut in 2012 in the junior championships.

He first competed at the European Games in 2015 when he was 17, before appearing at his first Olympics this summer.

Did Matty Lee win in the Olympics?

Yes, Matty Lee won his first ever Olympic gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo games.

Tom Daley and Matty Lee competed in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Picture: Alamy

He dived with Tom Daley and the pair bagged an impressive score of 471.81.

It was Tom’s third Olympic medal after he first appeared in the games at the age of just 14, but his first ever gold.

And it seems as though Matty has grown close to Tom over the past few years, as in his introductory video to I’m A Celeb, he revealed that his phobia of mice stems from seeing one while staying at Tom’s house.

Appearing on The Morning in 2021, Matty also described Tom as his ‘best friend and idol’.

Does Matty Lee have a partner?

It’s not clear whether Matty has a partner or is single, as he hasn’t spoken publicly about his love life.

His Instagram page doesn’t feature a partner, but he does spend a lot of time training and hanging out with his friends and family.