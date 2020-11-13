First look inside the creepy I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! castle

The I'm A Celebrity castle looks anything from cosy. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

The I'm A Celebrity contestants are in for a very different experience this year.

This weekend, ten celebrities will start their journey on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!.

But unlike the previous series, the stars won't be heading into the Australian jungle, and instead will be living in castle in North Wales.

The 20th series of the hit ITV reality show launches this weekend, and we've been given a first look inside the campmates new living quarters.

The setting for this year's celebrities is very medieval, with some areas of the camp looking like something straight out of a horror film.

READ MORE: I'm A Celeb replace Kiosk Kev with 'Kiosk Cledwyn' in shake-up for new series

The castle looks very eery from the outside. Picture: ITV

The famous telephone box has moved to Wales. Picture: ITV

The washroom doesn't look too inviting. Picture: ITV

In the ruined castle, the campmates have been left with old rusting beds, complete with what looks like a wafer-thin mattress.

While there's moss growing around the beds, we recon the celebs will jump at the chance of a four-legged opposed to the hammocks also up for grabs.

The prop team have done an amazing job setting the castle up. Picture: ITV

We can't wait to hear what conversations happen here. Picture: ITV

Of course, the iconic red telephone box makes a return to the show this year, sitting in an overgrown forest of weeds.

The wash room doesn't look that much better, with nothing but an old bathtub and a dirty shower curtain.

We've also been treated to a first look at Kiosk Kev's replacement – Kiosk Cledwyn – who will be opening his Ye Olde Shoppe for when the campmates complete their Castle Coin Challenges.

The beds don't look to comfy either. Picture: ITV

Kiosk Cledwyn will be on site for the Castle Coin Challenges. Picture: ITV

Despite the worn down interior, Gwrych Castle makes for a beautiful setting for this year's series, which was forced to remain in the UK due to COVID travel restrictions.

Earlier in the year, ITV announced the show would be happening, but that it would instead be taking part in North Wales.

Set to enter Gwrych Castle on Sunday night's show is Sir Mo Farah, Vernon Kay, Beverley Callard, Shane Richie, Victoria Derbyshire, Giovanna Fletcher, AJ Pritchard, Jessica Plummer and Hollie Arnold.

The launch show is on ITV at 9pm on Sunday night.

READ MORE: Shane Richie admits I’m A Celebrity will help him pay off debts after coronavirus left him ‘literally skint’