I'm A Celeb replace Kiosk Kev with 'Kiosk Cledwyn' in shake-up for new series

Kiosk Cledwyn will star in the new series of I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Alice Dear

I'm A Celebrity are really embracing their new location in Wales this year, with some major changes happening to the hit show.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is reportedly replacing Kiosk Kev with 'Kiosk Cledwyn' as the series moves to Wales this year.

Due to COVID travel restrictions, the hit ITV reality show will take place at Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales, instead of the Australian jungle.

And because of the move, Kiosk Kev and the Dingo Dollar Challenge have had a shake up.

In order to earn luxury items, the celebs will have to take part in the 'Castle Coin Challenge'. Picture: ITV

According to The Sun, Kev will this year be replaced with Kiosk Cledwyn, and the celeb game will be renamed the Castle Coin Challenge.

A source told the publication: "ITV bosses are having a lot of fun with the tweaks being made to this year’s series, including the characters who’ve been on the show since it started in 2002.

“Obviously flying Kiosk Kev, who is played by a farmer called Mark Herlaar, to the UK was a no-go so they’ve cast Kiosk Cledwyn."

Ant and Dec will be hosting the new series from a castle in Wales. Picture: Instagram/Ant and Dec

They went on: “The name is a bit of an in-joke and is a nod to Cledwyn, who was the Secretary of State for Wales in the late Sixties.

“He will be the face of the new Dingo Dollar Challenge, the game played daily by the celebs to win treats, but it’s been given a revamp.

“The task is now known as the Castle Coin Challenge and will be just as difficult as before.”

The celebrities will have to face the cold weather as the show moves to Wales. Picture: ITV

The new series starts on Sunday, November 15, and will star the likes of AJ Pritchard, Shane Richie, Hollie Arnold and Beverley Callard.

Also entering the I'm A Celeb castle is Victoria Derbyshire, Mo Farah, Giovanna Fletcher, Vernon Kay and Jessica Plummer.

