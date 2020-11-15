Who is I'm A Celebrity's Giovanna Fletcher? Age, career and children revealed

Giovanna Fletcher is taking part in I'm A Celeb. Picture: Instagram

What books does Giovanna Fletcher have and when did she marry Tom Fletcher? Here’s what we know about the I’m A Celeb star…

Giovanna Fletcher has made the brave decision to join the I’m A Celebrity line up this year.

And while she might be in Wales instead of Australia, you can expect to see the author taking on some grisly Bushtucker trials.

So, let’s get to know Giovanna and her family a little better…

How old is Giovanna Fletcher and where is she from?

Giovanna Fletcher is 35-years-old and was born in Essex.

She is the daughter of an Italian father, Mario and Argentine mother, Kim Falcone, and has two siblings: Giorgina and Mario.

TV fans will recognise Mario Falcone for appearing on The Only Way Is Essex from 2011 until 2018.

Giovanna attended the performing arts school, Sylvia Young Theatre School in London, followed by the Rose Bruford College of Theatre and Performance.

What does Giovanna Fletcher do?

Giovanna is best known for her books with her debut novel, Billy and Me, which was published in May 2013.

She followed this up with You're the One That I Want, which was published in May 2014, and Dream a Little Dream which was published in June 2015.

In 2017, she published her first non-fiction book, Happy Mum, Happy Baby: My Adventures in Motherhood.

The star has also written for several magazines, as well as appearing on Loose Women, All Star Mr & Mrs and The Baby Club on CBeebies.

Giovanna also has her own podcast called ‘Happy Mum Happy Baby: The Podcast’ where she has spoken to guests such as Joe Wicks, Samantha Cameron and even Kate Middleton.

Giovanna and Tom Fletcher have three sons together. Picture: Instagram

How many children does Giovanna Fletcher have?

Giovanna has three children with husband Tom Fletcher.

Eldest son Buzz is six, Buddy is four and youngest Max is two-years-old.

Tom and Giovanna met at the Sylvia Young Theatre School when they were just 13.

This is where Tom proposed to his wife after over a decade of dating in 2011, with the pair tying the knot in 2012.

Tom announced on his YouTube channel on 29 October 2013 that the couple were expecting their first child, with a video titled, We Have Some News...

