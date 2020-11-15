Who is I'm A Celebrity's Hollie Arnold? Age, Paralympic career and boyfriend revealed

Hollie Arnold is taking part in I'm A Celeb. Picture: Instagram/PA Images

Where is Hollie Arnold from and who is she dating? Here's what we know about the I'm A Celeb star...

It was touch and go for a while, but I'm A Celebrity is finally back on our screens.

And one of the stars taking part this year is athlete Hollie Arnold, who has ditched training for the Olympics to join a load of celebs in an abandoned castle.

Speaking about her time on the show, Hollie said: “Yes I have a missing arm and I am in the Paralympics but I want to show people nothing stops me and it shouldn’t stop anyone else either.

“People might see me as someone who wins medals in sport and I just hope I can use my independence and the pressures I go through with athletics in the camp and the trials."

So, let's find out more about the Olympic medalist...

How old is Hollie Arnold and where is she from?

Hollie Arnold is 26-years-old and she was born in Grimsby, but she now lives and trains in Loughborough.

The star is an athlete competing in category F46 javelin and won gold at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio.

What does Hollie Arnold do?

Hollie plays javelin and has broken two world records, one in Rio and one at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

She was the youngest ever field athlete to ever compete in the Olympics, at the age of 13 at the 2008 Summer Paralympics in Beijing.

Hollie Arnold is a Paralympic champion. Picture: PA Images

She was also the first Javelin thrower to hold all four major titles at the same time; Paralympics 2016, London World Championships 2017, Berlin European Championships 2018 and Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018.

Hollie was awarded an MBE in the 2017 New Year Honours for services to field athletics.

What has Hollie Arnold said about her disability?

Hollie Arnold was born without her right forearm and recently opened up about growing up with a disability.

Speaking to Stylist magazine, she said: “It was a big journey for me being disabled because I hated the way I looked.

"I used to hide my disability, and I got to an age where I said: ‘I’m never going to have the other arm, so you should accept the way you are’.”

She added: “I love the way I look now, it’s a part of me. It doesn’t define me, it’s just a part of me.

"I think I would still be in sport if I had two arms. It’s given me a great pathway, so I can’t complain."

Who is Hollie Arnold’s boyfriend?

Hollie’s boyfriend is called Josh Morgan and it seems as though the pair have been together for quite a while.

Josh recently said he was really excited about his girlfriend taking part in I’m A Celebrity.

He wrote: “So this is happening 👀 can’t wait to see @holliearnold8 on @imacelebrity #ImACeleb #TeamHollie 🕷 🐛”

