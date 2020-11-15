How old is I'm A Celebrity's Victoria Derbyshire and who is she married to?

Victoria Derbyshire is a journalist and broadcaster. Picture: Instagram/ITV

What is Victoria Derbyshire's age and where does she live? Here's what we know about the I'm A Celebrity star...

Victoria Derbyshire has joined the I’m A Celebrity line up alongside the likes of Mo Farah and Vernon Kay.

Along with the rest of the celebs, Victoria has bravely swapped her glamorous life for an abandoned castle in North Wales.

Here she’ll be taking on a whole host of girls Bushtucker trials in a bid to be crowned Queen of the castle.

So as she gets settled into her new home, let’s get to know Victoria a little better…

How old is Victoria Derbyshire?

Victoria is 52-years-old and is best known for being a journalist and broadcaster. She is from Ramsbottom in Greater Manchester.

Victoria Derbyshire is taking part in I'm A Celeb. Picture: PA Images

Victoria is the main presenter of BBC News at Nine on the BBC News Channel and has also presented Newsnight and BBC Panorama.

In January 2020 her current affairs series, The Victoria Derbyshire Show, was axed after five years on air.

Who is Victoria Derbyshire married to?

Victoria is married to Mark Sandell and the pair tied the knot in 2018.

They were together for 16 years before marrying and had a low key ceremony at their home in Surrey.

She later opened up about her big day, telling The Sunday Times: "I remember thinking Mark and I should marry quickly in case I die.

"It was joyous and teary, and the most magnificent day of my life."

Victoria added: "I had to pause after saying 'in sickness' to hold back some tears.

The couple share two teenage sons Oliver, 14, and Joe, 12.

Victoria Derbyshire’s cancer battle

In August 2015, Victoria announced she had been battling breast cancer and would be having a mastectomy.

She said at the time: “Have been diagnosed with breast cancer & am having a mastectomy in a few wks. Family, friends, work & NHS staff are being brilliant. Will be doing the programme as much as possible during treatment in the months ahead.”

At the time, she kept fans updated on social media and documented her chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Victoria also took part in ITV’s The Real Full Monty in 2018 to raise awareness of cancer.

She recently said her husband and two children are beyond supportive of her decision to head into the castle.

“They really, really want me to do it and they have kept it a secret for months now because they want me to do it so much,” she said.

“They do think it is cool I am doing it because this is their programme of the year. My husband is also so happy I am doing it.

“He thinks I will love it, throw myself into it and he said if it makes me happy, he is happy. They are on the journey with me!”

