Robbie Williams and Ayda Field relationship timeline: Marriage and children revealed

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field relationship timeline: Marriage and children revealed. Picture: Instagram/Ayda Field

By Hope Wilson

When did Robbie Williams and Ayda Field get married, how many children do they have and what has Ayda said about the documentary? Here is everything you need to know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Fans of Robbie Williams, 49, have been eagerly awaiting the Robbie Williams documentary which is set to drop on Netflix this week.

The highly anticipated series will chronicle the Strong singer's life and career over the decades, including his time in Take That and his solo career. The episodes will also discuss his relationship with his wife, actress 44-year-old Ayda Field.

The couple have become quite the duo, appearing on various TV shows together including The X Factor and Loose Women, while growing their public profile.

When did Robbie and Ayda get married, how many children do they have and what has Ayda said about the documentary? Here are all the answers.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have been married for many years. Picture: Instagram/Ayda Field

When did Robbie Williams and Ayda Field get married?

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field got married in on 7 August 2010.

The pair met back in 2006 when Ayda appeared in a UFO documentary Robbie was working on.

More recently Ayda shared a sweet image of their wedding day which had previously never been published online.

Watch the Robbie Williams documentary trailer here:

How many kids do Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have?

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have four children, daughters Theodora (Teddy), 11, Charlie, nine, Colette (Coco), five and Beau, three.

The couple welcomed their youngest two children via a surrogate after the pair struggled to conceive naturally.

Both Robbie and Ayda keep their children out of the limelight, however they occasionally post their kids online.

Watch Robbie Williams with his children here:

What has Ayda Field said about the Robbie Williams' documentary?

In the lead up to the Robbie Williams documentary being dropped, Ayda supported her husband online, saying:

"Robbie Williams The Documentary : I haven’t even seen it myself and am very excited (and nervous) to see it…Out November 8th on Netflix. What a journey it has been! I’m so proud of you, @robbiewilliams ❤️#netflix AWxx"

Read more: