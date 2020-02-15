Robbie Williams and Ayda Field welcome a fourth child via the same surrogate that carried daughter Coco

Ayda shared this beautiful picture of her childrens' feet when sharing the news. Picture: Instagram

Congratulations to Robbie Williams and Ayda Field who have announced the birth of their fourth child.

Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams was born via the same surrogate who carried their daughter Coco in 2018.

American-born Ayda, 40, announced the surprise news on her Instagram account on Valentine's Day, telling fans her family is now 'complete'.

The Loose Women panellist posted a picture of the baby's cute little feet alongside those of his three elder siblings.

Ayda wrote: "On this Valentine's Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way."

"As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate.

"We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family."

Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams was born using a surrogate in 2018.

Their first daughter Theodora was born in 2012, two years after they got married in California.

In 2014 Robbie stunned fans by sharing videos live from the birth of son Charlton.

Glam Ayda arrived wearing stilettos, before Robbie was seen dancing and singing Frozen's Let It Go as his wife started to push.

We're not sure how helpful that would have been!