Robbie Williams and Ayda Field welcome a fourth child via the same surrogate that carried daughter Coco

15 February 2020, 10:06 | Updated: 15 February 2020, 12:00

Robbie Williams Ayda Field
Ayda shared this beautiful picture of her childrens' feet when sharing the news. Picture: Instagram

Congratulations to Robbie Williams and Ayda Field who have announced the birth of their fourth child.

Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams was born via the same surrogate who carried their daughter Coco in 2018.

American-born Ayda, 40, announced the surprise news on her Instagram account on Valentine's Day, telling fans her family is now 'complete'.

The Loose Women panellist posted a picture of the baby's cute little feet alongside those of his three elder siblings.

Ayda wrote: "On this Valentine's Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way."

"As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate.

"We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family."

Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams was born using a surrogate in 2018.

Their first daughter Theodora was born in 2012, two years after they got married in California.

In 2014 Robbie stunned fans by sharing videos live from the birth of son Charlton.

Glam Ayda arrived wearing stilettos, before Robbie was seen dancing and singing Frozen's Let It Go as his wife started to push.

We're not sure how helpful that would have been!

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

Shaughna Phillips and Callum Jones Love Island

Love Island's Shaughna Phillips says her mum would have hated Callum and wishes she had dumped him sooner

TV & Movies

Shaughna was dumped from the island after a tense recoupling

Love Island viewers gutted as Shaughna Phillips is sent home after dramatic recoupling

TV & Movies

A statement from Heart.co.uk

A comment on our coverage featured on Love Island this week

TV & Movies

Will Vanessa die on Emmerdale?

Emmerdale spoilers: What happens to Vanessa Woodfield and will she die at the hands of Pierce Harris?

TV & Movies

Demi and Shaughna are at risk of being dumped from Love Island

Love Island’s Shaughna and Demi at risk of being dumped tonight as Luke M makes his decision

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Omelette with green bean. spinach and tomato in a skillet.

Have you been making omelettes wrong all along? Masterchef star reveals his top tips

Food & Health

In need of inspiration for a special drink at home? Look no further!

Valentine's Day 2020: Gorgeous cocktails perfect for a romantic meal at home or girls' night in

Food & Health

The Royal Mint has released three new dinosaur coins

Royal Mint releases three new 50p coins with dinosaurs on them - and they could be worth hundreds

Lifestyle

Everything we know about the Octopus

Who is the Octopus? Theories and guesses on the identity of The Masked Singer contestant

TV & Movies

Sophie Hall broke down over her horror acid attack

Model burnt with acid by Ferne McCann's ex breaks down over attack on First Dates

TV & Movies