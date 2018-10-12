Robbie Williams daughter seen for the first time at Royal Wedding... and she is so cute

Robbie Williams' daughter, Theodora, pictured as bridesmaid. Picture: ITV

Robbie Williams and Ayda Fields' eldest daughter makes an appearance as bridesmaid at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding.

Along with the likes of Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3, Theodora 'Teddy' Rose Williams, 6, took to Windsor Castle as part of the bridal party for the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

It is the first time that the six-year-old has been seen in the public eye, with parents Robbie Williams and Ayda Field choosing to keep her identity as private as possible.

Theodora Rose (right) attended Princess Eugenie's wedding. Picture: ITV

On a blustery Friday 12th October, Princess Eugenie, 26, tied the knot to wine merchant Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

It was the same choice of venue as Eugenie's elder cousin, Prince Harry, who married Meghan Markle on May 19th earlier this year.

Theodora Rose gave Princess Eugenie a wave as they left the church. Picture: screenshot

Bridesmaids Princess Charlotte, Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips, Mia Tindall, Maud Windsor, Theodora Williams joined page boys Prince George, Louis de Givenchy, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and Viscount Severn on the steps of St George's Chapel.