Coleen Rooney breaks silence following Rebekah Vardy's teary Loose Women appearance

Coleen Rooney has broken her silence. Picture: ITV/Getty

Rebekah Vardy did her first televised interview since the Coleen Rooney scandal on Loose Women yesterday.

Coleen Rooney has broken her silence after Rebekah Vardy broke down while discussing the 'Wagatha Christie' scandal on Loose Women yesterday.

The row was sparked when Coleen accused Rebekah of selling stories on her in an explosive Twitter statement last October. Rebekah has repeatedly denied the claims, and opened up about the incident on TV for the first time yesterday.

Rebekah Vardy broke down on Loose Women yesterday. Picture: ITV

In a statement to The Sun, a spokesperson Coleen has responded to Rebekah's interview, saying: “Coleen remains confident in the legal process and sees no reason to take the numerous opportunities that have been offered to engage in further public debate in this matter

“She has nothing to add to what she has already said.”

An insider added: “Coleen can’t work out why Rebekah keeps feeling the need to continue talking about this matter when it’s being dealt with behind closed doors.

“She is refusing to give the situation any oxygen.”

Coleen and Rebekah were friends before the scandal broke out. Picture: PA

Opening up about the trolling she has received since the scandal broke out, Rebekah said yesterday: "It was really really hard. Its probably up there with one of the worst things that i’ve had to deal with apart from being abused by my stepdad when i was younger."

She added: "It just kind of escalated really it was not great, i have to be really careful with what I say. The trolling is the worst part for me and my family I have been trolled before, but it escalated. This was a whole new level."

Last October, Coleen shocked the nation when she released a statement claiming Rebekah had been selling stories on her.

In the Twitter post, she wrote: "For a few years now someone who I trusted to follow me on my personal Instagram account has been consistently informing The Sun newspaper of my private posts and stories.

"There has been so much information given to them about me, my friends and my family - all without my permission or knowledge.

"After a long time of trying to figure out who it could be, for various reasons, I had a suspicion.

"To try and prove this, I came up with an idea, I blocked everyone from viewing Instagram except ONE account.

"(Those on my private account must have been wondering why I haven't had stories on there for a while).

This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it...... pic.twitter.com/0YqJAoXuK1 — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) October 9, 2019

"Over the past five months I have posted a series of false stories to see if they made their way into the Sun newspaper.

"And you know what, they did! The story about gender selection in Mexico, the story about returning to TV and then the latest story about the basement flood in my new house.

"It's been tough keeping it to myself and not making any comment at all, especially when the stories have been leaked, however I had to. Now I know for certain which account/individual it's come from.

"I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them.

"It's......... Rebekah Vardy's account."