Rebekah Vardy ‘preparing to take Coleen Rooney to court’ over explosive Instagram claims

Rebekah Vardy reportedly tells Coleen Rooney: "Believe me or I’ll see you in court.". Picture: Instagram / Getty

The pregnant WAG has denied allegations she sold stories to the press and is reportedly threatening legal action.

Rebekah Vardy is reportedly preparing to take Coleen Rooney to court following claims she leaked staged Instagram stories to the press.

A source close to the pregnant WAG, who furiously denies Coleen’s claims, has revealed she’s getting ready to take legal action over the bombshell allegations, which were published on social media earlier this week.

Rebekah, 37, wants to declare her innocence and has even called on lawyers to find out who had access to her Instagram account, and when.

Coleen pointed the finger at Rebekah following a ploy to work out which of her social media followers had been selling private information to the papers.

However, the wife of England striker Jamie Vardy insisted her Instagram account was hacked.

The insider told The Sun: "If Becky needs to prove to Coleen and the world that she hasn’t done anything wrong then she is prepared to see Coleen in court if necessary."

The pair locked horns after they published clashing statements and are now reportedly only communicating through their lawyers.

A source close to Coleen, who has since been dubbed "Wagatha Christie" for her super-sleuthing talents, added: “Coleen has had enough of Rebekah's outbursts.

“She is comfortable about the evidence that she has and doesn’t want a big legal fight.”

The 33-year-old wife of Wayne Rooney has reportedly been hit with demands from fellow WAG Rebekah to send the screenshots that prove only her profile had viewed the planted information.

The insider added: "Coleen’s had enough of Becky badgering her for the evidence.

"She spent months compiling this and knows she isn’t wrong about the account which saw the stories.

"She’s said she is more than happy to co-operate but has clashed so badly with Becky that she’s decided she will only release the rest of what she has when Becky’s lawyers make the request."

They continued: "She won’t deal with her and is happy to never speak to her in person again.

"Coleen is taking this seriously and gave Becky one of the screenshots at the beginning of this conversation to prove that.

"But she won’t allow her to drag this out in public and has asked for Rebekah not to contact her again about the evidence but to go through the formal channels."

A rep for Rebekah previously told Heart.co.uk: "It isn’t true, she is now very upset and stressed so has passed it to her legal team to deal with. Such a shame that Coleen didn’t just call her when she had her number."