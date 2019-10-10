Rebekah Vardy blasts Danielle Lloyd after she claims they had 'similar run-ins' following Coleen Rooney drama

Danielle Lloyd claimed that she 'wasn't surprised' about the claims Rebekah Vardy sold stories on Coleen Rooney

Rebekah Vardy has slammed Danielle Lloyd on Twitter following her appearance on This Morning earlier today, during which she waded in on the Coleen Rooney drama.

Danielle said that she 'wasn't surprised' about the allegations and that she'd had 'similar run-ins' with Rebekah herself.

Rebekah has denied Coleen's allegations. Picture: Splash

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, she said: "I wasn’t shocked, I have had run ins with Rebekah over similar things.

"She thought maybe if she was feeding the press she would get more headlines for herself."

After her appearance, a furious Rebekah Vardy hit back on Twitter, writing: "Danielle Lloyd making false claims on This Morning that we have had ‘similar run-ins’ is utter *******s.

"She is just fuming that I ‘didn’t get Jamie recruiting’ for her like she asked me to..."

Danielle Lloyd making false claims on @thismorning that we have had ‘similar run-ins’ is utter bollocks. She is just fuming that I ‘didn’t get Jamie recruiting’ for her like she asked me to... — Rebekah Vardy (@RebekahVardy) October 10, 2019

Rebekah then went on to tweet: "On a more serious note I’ve been inundated with messages from everyone but I’m not saying anything more until we’ve finished looking into this situation properly."

Yesterday, Coleen released a shock statement claiming that Rebekah had been secretly selling stories to the press about her.

In a statement published to Twitter, Coleen revealed that she had posted fake information about her life to a private Instagram account in an effort to catch out the person who had been selling stories on her to the press.

On a more serious note I’ve been inundated with messages from everyone but I’m not saying anything more until we’ve finished looking into this situation properly. — Rebekah Vardy (@RebekahVardy) October 10, 2019

She wrote: "For a few years now someone who I trusted to follow me on my personal Instagram account has been consistently informing The Sun newspaper of my private posts and stories.

"There has been so much information given to them about me, my friends and my family - all without my permission or knowledge.

"After a long time of trying to figure out who it could be, for various reasons, I had a suspicion.

"To try and prove this, I came up with an idea, I blocked everyone from viewing Instagram except ONE account.

"(Those on my private account must have been wondering why I haven't had stories on there for a while).

"Over the past five months I have posted a series of false stories to see if they made their way into the Sun newspaper.

"And you know what, they did! The story about gender selection in Mexico, the story about returning to TV and then the latest story about the basement flood in my new house.

"It's been tough keeping it to myself and not making any comment at all, especially when the stories have been leaked, however I had to. Now I know for certain which account/individual it's come from.

This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it...... pic.twitter.com/0YqJAoXuK1 — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) October 9, 2019

"I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them.

"It's......... Rebekah Vardy's account."

Rebekah subsequently defended herself on Twitter, writing: "As I have just said to you on the phone, I wish you had called me if you thought this. I never speak to anyone about you as various journalists who have asked me over the years can vouch for.

"If you thought this was happening you could have told me & I could have changed my passwords to see if it stopped. Over the years various people have had access to my Insta and just this week I found I was following people I didn’t know and have never followed myself."

Rebekah, 37, is said to be flying home from her Dubai holiday because of the drama - and is planning to hire a forensic expert to prove her innocence.

Read more: 'Upset' Rebekah Vardy gets legal advice after Coleen Rooney's shock Twitter allegations

A source told the Daily Mail: "Rebekah has been incredibly stressed and hasn’t stopped sobbing all day, which is very out of character for her.

"The whole situation has left her distraught and she still doesn’t understand why Coleen didn’t reach out to her first to ask her outright about the issue."

"Rebekah wants to prove she had nothing to do with the leaked stories and is working with a lawyer and IT experts who can look at the forensics of her Instagram, which several people have access to."