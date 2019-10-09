Coleen Rooney claims Rebekah Vardy has been selling stories on her in sensational Twitter statement

Coleen has accused Rebekah of selling stories on her. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Coleen revealed that she planted fake stories about her personal life on a private Instagram page to catch Rebekah out

Coleen Rooney has dramatically accused Rebekah Vardy of selling stories to the press about her.

In a statement published to Twitter, she revealed that she had posted fake information about her life to a private Instagram account in an effort to catch her out.

She wrote: "For a few years now someone who I trusted to follow me on my personal Instagram account has been consistently informing The Sun newspaper of my private posts and stories.

"There has been so much information given to them about me, my friends and my family - all without my permission or knowledge.

This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it...... pic.twitter.com/0YqJAoXuK1 — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) October 9, 2019

"After a long time of trying to figure out who it could be, for various reasons, I had a suspicion.

"To try and prove this, I came up with an idea, I blocked everyone from viewing Instagram except ONE account.

"(Those on my private account must have been wondering why I haven't had stories on there for a while).

"Over the past five months I have posted a series of false stories to see if they made their way into the Sun newspaper.

"And you know what, they did! The story about gender selection in Mexico, the story about returning to TV and then the latest story about the basement flood in my new house.

Coleen Rooney has hit out at Rebekah Vardy. Picture: Getty

"It's been tough keeping it to myself and not making any comment at all, especially when the stories have been leaked, however I had to. Now I know for certain which account/individual it's come from.

"I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them.

"It's......... Rebekah Vardy's account."

Predictably, her followers have responded with shock to the claims, posting a number of Gifs and supportive messages of Coleen.

Rebekah Vardy has now hit back at the claims, writing: "As I have just said to you on the phone, I wish you had called me if you thought this. I never speak to anyone about you as various journalists who have asked me over the years can vouch for.





Rebekah Vardy has responded to the claims. Picture: Twitter

"If you thought this was happening you could have told me & I could have changed my passwords to see if it stopped. Over the years various people have had access to my Insta and just this week I found I was following people I didn’t know and have never followed myself."

A rep for Rebekah told Heart.co.uk: "It isn’t true, she is now very upset and stressed so has passed it to her legal team to deal with. Such a shame that Coleen didn’t just call her when she had her number."