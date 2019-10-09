Stacey Solomon reveals she’s ‘in talks’ for X Factor return ten years after TV debut

Stacey Solomon could be returning to The X Factor. Picture: PA Images/Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Stacey Solomon made her fame on The X Factor all the way back in 2009.

Ten years after making her TV debut, Stacey Solomon could be set to return to the The X Factor.

Simon Cowell recently revealed he’s replacing the traditional series with two special editions; a celebrity version, and an all-stars series which is set to bring back past contestants.

While the likes of Love Island’s Wes Nelson and reality star Megan McKenna are performing in the celebrity version, it’s yet to be announced who is joining the all star line up.

But 30-year-old Stacey has now teased she’s currently in talks with her former boss Simon about possibly taking to the stage again.

Stacey Solomon came in third on The X Factor in 2009. Picture: PA Images

Speaking to Closer magazine about the music mogul, Stacey said: “He’s really nice! He’s always been great to me.

“They are doing The X Factor: All Stars series later this year, where they bring back past contestants. He said he wants to talk about it with me, so I think I’ve got to have a phone call with him soon!”

The mum-of-three came in third on the sixth series of X Factor, with Olly Murs placing second and Joe McEldery taking the top spot.

But Stacey’s career has since gone from strength to strength after she was crowned Queen on the Jungle on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here and then landing herself a spot on the Loose Women panel.

There’s been rumours some other huge stars including Leona Lewis, Alexandra Burke, and Shayne Ward will also be joining the line up.

However, Coronation Street star Shayne has since said he is too busy to take part.

He told Closer: "I can’t do All Stars because I’m contracted for something else. It’s gutting because I loved that show – I’m so proud of it."

Meanwhile, the celebrity version of the show starts on Saturday with Simon admitting it was the ‘obvious’ next step for The X Factor.

He recently said: "It just felt so obvious to do a celebrity version. The only condition was I couldn't know who was going to be on it.

"I said to the team, 'You've got to find some acts who you believe can sell records off the back of this, because if you don't do that it won't work.'

“So, that was the deal and we stuck to it. I swear to God I didn't have a clue who any of the acts were.

"I did walk away thinking, 'If we're smart, we have artists here who could actually sell records off the back of this'. So, I thought that was fun and very exciting for the show."'

Alongside Simon, Louis Walsh and former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger will also be returning as judges, while Dermot O'Leary is hosting.