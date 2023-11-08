Robbie Williams and Geri Halliwell: Inside the relationship and why they split

8 November 2023

Robbie Williams and Geri Halliwell: Inside their romance and why it ended
Robbie Williams and Geri Halliwell: Inside their romance and why it ended. Picture: Netflix / Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Robbie Williams has opened up about his relationship with Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell in his new Netflix documentary.

Robbie Williams, 49, has opened up about the highs and lows of his life in a new Netflix documentary title Robbie.

Included in this deep-dive is a look back at his past relationships, including his short romance in 2000 with Spice Girls member Geri Halliwell - now Geri Halliwell-Horner.

In the documentary, the Take That singer - who has been married to Ayda Fields since 2010 - talks about their time together before reflecting that the press attention that came with their romance was one of the reasons for their split.

Robbie and Geri were together for only a few months in 2000, but being two members of the biggest bands at the time meant their romance was highly publicised.

Geri Halliwell and Robbie Williams dated for a few months in 2000
Geri Halliwell and Robbie Williams dated for a few months in 2000. Picture: Getty

The pair were first linked when Geri was pictured leaving Robbie's house at 1:00am in the morning, and went on to confirm their romance during a summer holiday in the South of France.

The romance ended, however, when the paparazzi attention became too much for Robbie. At one point, he said that he believed Geri was the reason for the hounding.

Watch the official trailer for Robbie Williams' Netflix documentary

Speaking in the documentary, he explains: "Wherever we went, the paparazzi were there before we got there. These very private personal moments became public property and we were just dumbfounded how this could be happening."

Robbie went on: "I bumped into a guy who’s a paparazzi and he told me it was Geri doing it. Now I don’t think that’s true for one second but at the time I did believe it."

The singer goes on to reflect on his mental health at the time, saying: "It just goes to show what being in the spotlight can do to your psyche when you can’t trust anybody and it ruined in some way the memory of such an important part of my life and such a joyous occasion."

Robbie Williams shared next-before-seen footage of himself and Geri Halliwell on holiday in the documentary
Robbie Williams shared next-before-seen footage of himself and Geri Halliwell on holiday in the documentary. Picture: Netflix

Geri has only spoken about her romance with Robbie once while appearing on Piers Morgan's Life Stories.

While speaking about her battle with bulimia, she said: "I was worried I’d get fat. I would binge and then feel fatter and would make myself sick. It was awful. Robbie knew about my bulimia and he advised me to get help. He told me to go to rehab and that possibly saved my life. The bulimia would have got worse without it. I will always be grateful to him, always."

Geri went on: "It was a very poignant friendship. I was lonely and felt he was the only person on the planet who could understand me because of his experiences with Take That. We understood each other. But I didn’t really go out with him. I am happy and healthy now."

