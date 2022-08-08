Robbie Williams opens up about ‘proudest moment’ with daughter Theodora

Pop superstar Robbie Williams appeared on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman on this morning.

The pop legend has just released his brand new single Lost, while his new album XXV is out on September 7.

And while discussing his proudest moment, Robbie, 48, - who is married to Ayda Field - couldn’t help but speak about their children.

“My proudest moment when Theodora Rose Williams was born, I picked her up and took her to the window and said ‘behold’.

“I don’t think there’s been a prouder moment on the planet for me.”

Robbie Williams is married to Ayda Field. Picture: Alamy

As well as nine-year-old, Robbie and Ayda are also parents to Charlie, seven, Coco, three, and two-year-old Beau.

Opening up about his parenting skills, Robbie said: “I’m kind of like Homer Simpson, I flip between lots of different roles like being a concerned uncle, to a distant relative, to somebody who’s completely and utterly involved and strict and then silly and daft.

“I’m constantly berating myself for not being enough all the time, but I overflow with how much love the four kids give me.”