Inside Robbie Williams' £6.75million mansion as he puts it up for sale

By Polly Foreman

Robbie Williams has put his Wiltshire mansion - which comes complete with helipad and swimming pool - up for sale.

If you've got a spare few million in the bank and fancy moving to Wiltshire, you can now buy Robbie Williams' incredible country estate.

Compton Bassett House, which comes complete with a helipad and swimming pool, is on the market for a cool £6.75million.

The Take That star, 47 - who also owns a detached home in London's Holland Park, a luxury house in Beverley Hills, and a Swiss Alpine lodge - bought the Wiltshire property over a decade ago.

Compton Bassett House is situated in Wiltshire. Picture: Knight Frank

Robbie has previously described Compton Bassett House as the place where he and wife Ayda Field 'truly fell in love'.

As reported by the Mirror, he said: "Compton Bassett House has been the perfect escape for our family.

"It is where Ayda and I truly fell in love, set roots as a couple, and dreamed of our future family.

The property is on the market for £6.75million. Picture: Knight Frank

Robbie previously said the house is where he and Ayda 'truly fell in love'. Picture: Knight Frank

"Since then, we have welcomed four beautiful children into the gracious rooms at Compton Bassett House, where we have shared much laughter and joy."

Robbie and Ayda lived there with their four children. Picture: Alamy

He also praised the family-friendly nature of the house, which was perfect for his children Theodora, nine, Charlton, six, Colette, three, and Beau, one.

"The gardens and trees have enchanted us with their magic, and on rainy days - of which there are many in England - we have played and splashed around the indoor pool, much to our delight," he said.

The house comes complete with a stunning swimming pool. Picture: Knight Frank

"Compton Bassett House is most definitely a family-friendly house that deserves to have much more laughter and joy within its beautiful walls. We hope the incoming purchaser will enjoy just as much as we have.”

The luxury 17th century house comes complete with a swimming pool, tennis courts, home gym, luxury cinema room, football pitch, quad bike track, and helicopter pad.

