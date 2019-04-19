Robbie Williams’ daughter Teddy serenades him with his own hit song Angels

Teddy, 6, sings her dad's hit 1997 song Angels. Picture: Instagram

The sweet six-year-old was caught on camera by mum Ayda singing one of Robbie’s most famous songs – but adorably got the words wrong

Robbie Williams’ daughter Teddy has been caught on camera serenading her dad with his hit ballard Angels in a candid family Instagram post.

The cute clip, filmed by mum Ayda Field, 39, saw the six-year-old belting out the famous lyrics to Robbie’s 1997 chart-topper at the dinner table – but instead of singing ‘a lot of love and affection’, she sang: ‘A lot of love and confection’.

The Take That star, 45, couldn’t hide his laughter at the sweet mistake but continued to encourage his little girl by nodding to the beat and cheering her on.

Ayda captioned the video: "@robbiewilliams 'A lot of love and confection...:) #angels #mommysangels #teddybearlove #dinnertime AWxx"

Teddy, whose real name is Theodora Rose Williams, is Robbie and Ayda’s middle child. The famous couple also have a son, Charlton, 7, and a seventh-month old daughter called Colette, nicknamed Coco, who was born via surrogate.

In a social media post earlier this month, the couple, who starred as judges in the 2018 series of the X Factor, revealed they were quitting the show after just one year.

The both wrote: “A quick update from Team Williams… it’s been a very busy year so far and Vegas has been incredible - we cannot wait for June and July to do it all again.

“We’ve got some very big announcements coming soon - but we can’t reveal all yet. Sadly as it’s impossible to do everything, we’re gutted to tell you we won’t be able to return to The X Factor this year.

“We will, however, be working on projects with Simon going forward - and as huge fans of the show, we will still be tuning into The X Factor, voting and winding Simon up!”

Reports claim it was ultimately down to money after Simon Cowell declined to increase their £10million fee.