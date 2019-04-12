Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have QUIT The X Factor

12 April 2019, 08:04 | Updated: 12 April 2019, 08:06

Ayda and Robbie have announced their departure from The X Factor judging panel
Ayda and Robbie have announced their departure from The X Factor judging panel. Picture: Getty

The X Factor 2019: Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have announced their departure from the ITV talent show

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have announced that they've quit The X Factor after just one year on the show.

The married couple took to Instagram to reveal that they wouldn't be returning in 2019, saying that they're 'gutted' not to be taking part.

Both posted the same photo of the two of them together alongside the caption: "A quick update from Team Williams… it’s been a very busy year so far and Vegas has been incredible - we cannot wait for June and July to do it all again. We’ve got some very big announcements coming soon - but we can’t reveal all yet.

"Sadly as it’s impossible to do everything, we’re gutted to tell you we won’t be able to return to The X Factor this year. We will, however, be working on projects with Simon going forward - and as huge fans of the show, we will still be tuning into The X Factor, voting and winding Simon up! AWxx".

The couple joined the judging panel last year after Louis Walsh left the show.

Louis Tomlinson, who was on the judging panel with them last year, also recently hinted he may not return.

Speaking on Lorraine, he said: "He [show boss Simon Cowell] hasn't called me yet. 

"I had an amazing experience on the show last year, but if it's going to get in the way of my mission for this year, which is releasing the album, then it's probably going to be less likely."

It was announced earlier this year that The X Factor would be subject to a massive shake-up - and that the general public would no longer participate.

A source told the Daily Star: "The decision has been made to drop X Factor in its current form.

"It has been 100% axed. The show is done.

"It’s being replaced by a show that’ll only be for celebrities.

"Members of the public won’t get to take part."So viewers won’t see new talent being discovered anymore.

"It’s the end of an era."

