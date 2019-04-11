Meghan Markle and Prince Harry issue statement about the birth of the royal baby

11 April 2019, 11:56 | Updated: 11 April 2019, 12:01

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are keeping the birth of their baby private for a short time
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced their plans for when the Duchess of Sussex gives birth.

Meghan Markle is due to give brith any day now after herself and Prince Harry announced their pregnancy in October last year.

With much speculation around how and when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will announce the birth of the baby, including where and when, the royal couple have now confirmed they will keep the birth “private”.

Royal correspondent Rebecca English revealed that Harry and Meghan have made the decision to keep the plans of the arrival of their baby “private for now”.

The couple will instead facilitate a photocall “around two days afterwards”.

Meghan will not be taking part in the tradition Lindo Wing shoot
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby”, Rebecca tweeted.

“Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private.

“The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

This decision puts to bed the variety of speculation whether Meghan will partake in a similar tradition to Kate Middleton.

When Kate and Prince William welcomed Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, they stepped out onto the steps of the Lindo Wing in London for a photocall, just like Princess Diana did with William and Harry.

