Meghan Markle pregnant with royal baby: Spring due date, baby genders and more revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first baby together. Picture: PA Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pregnant with their first child, which is due in Spring 2019. Here's what we know about the due date, gender and line of succession for the royal baby.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced they are pregnant with their first royal baby, with Kensington Palace confirming the news on official social media accounts.

After Meghan appeared to cover a baby-bump at Princess Eugenie's wedding, here's all we know about the unborn royal, including its Spring due date, gender, and where in line to the throne he or she will be.

Meghan Markle covered her baby bump at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding. Picture: PA Images

When is Meghan Markle's due date and what months are 'spring'?

Kensington Palace have confirmed that the Duchess is due in Spring 2019.

This means that the royal baby is likely to be born in March, April and May, which are the three spring months, according to the meteorological calendar.

Pregnant women generally wait for their 12-week scan before confirming the news, which suggests that Meghan may be due nearer the end of April or start of May, if she carries for 40 weeks.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are due their royal baby in Spring 2019. Picture: PA Images

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting a boy or girl?

The gender of the royal baby is yet to be revealed. It is the norm for all royal pregnancies to refrain from revealing the gender of the newborn until they have been safely delivered.

Meghan is likely to be able to opt to have a home birth, or follow in Kate Middleton's footsteps by choosing the exclusive Lindo Wing.

Confirmation of the newborn's arrival will be displayed via easel outside Buckingham Palace, although Prince William and Kate took a modern turn and also chose to break the news of Prince Louis' birth on social media at the same time.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married in May 2018 at St George's Chapel. Picture: PA Images

Where will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's child be in line to the throne?

The royal newborn will be seventh in line to the throne, one below Prince Harry.

Any future children of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will then follow behind, pushing down the likes of Harry's cousins, Princess Beatrice and newly-married Eugenie.