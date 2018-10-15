Meghan Markle pregnant: Prince Harry and wife confirm royal baby news

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirm pregnancy news. Picture: PA Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first baby together after confirming their spring 2019 due date.

Kensington Palace have confirmed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first royal baby together.

The palace confirmed the royal is pregnant in a statement: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.

"Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

The exciting news comes as rumours swirled at the recent wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, where Meghan chose to keep her figure well covered under a navy blue Givenchy coat.

The royal couple, who married in May 2019, have now just begun their first royal tour as a married couple, having arrived in Australia today.

Their 16 day trip will see them visit Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand, before returning to the UK on November 1st.