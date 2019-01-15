Meghan Markle pays tribute to Princess Diana in red and purple outfit

15 January 2019, 13:14 | Updated: 15 January 2019, 15:03

Meghan Markle is taking fashion tips from Princess Diana
Meghan Markle is taking fashion tips from Princess Diana. Picture: PA/Getty
Alice Westoby

By Alice Westoby

This colour combination was a clear favourite of Princess Diana so was Meghan's outfit choice a subtle tribute to her husband's late mother?

Meghan Markle's recent outfit is a surprising tribute to Princess Diana.

The Duchess of Sussex was pictured in Birkenhead for a royal visit to charity Tomorrow's Women Wirral which supports positive lifestyle page for female adults.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a recent royal visit to Birkenhead
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a recent royal visit to Birkenhead. Picture: PA

With all eyes on Meghan's blossoming bump, some didn't notice that the colours Meghan was pictured wearing could be a subtle tribute to her late mother in law, Princess Diana.

She was seen wearing a red Sentalar wrap coat ($1,400) and purple Babaton dress ($138) with matching Stuart Weitzman court shoes.

The purple and red colour combo was a favourite of Diana and she was often pictured out and about in similarly vibrant outfits.

Princess Diana in India, 1992
Princess Diana in India, 1992. Picture: PA

See Princess Diana pictured here in 1992 visiting the iconic Taj Mahal in India and below at an event in Hong Kong in 1989.

Princess Diana loved wearing red and purple
Princess Diana loved wearing red and purple. Picture: Getty

While she was alive, many royal fans idolised Diana's dress sense and she was the catalyst for many changes in trends during the 80s and 90s.

So it's no surprise that even though they will never meet, Meghan is looking to her husband's late mother for some fashion advice.

She's not the only young royal that has kept Diana's sense of fashion alive.

Back in 2018, Kate Middleton Duchess of Cambridge wore a pair of her late mother in law's earrings to Prince Louis' christening.

