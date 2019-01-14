Bookies suspend bets on Meghan and Harry's baby after a flurry of bets on this gender

Meghan and Harry have kept the gender of their baby very hush hush. Picture: PA

The Duchess of Sussex is due in a couple of months and it seems like the somebody knows something we don't about the new royal baby!

In case you'd missed the news, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child this spring.

But despite the due date growing nearer, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are yet to reveal the gender of the next royal baby.

But now bookies have people thinking somebody must know something after they suspend all bets on her having a girl.

According to the Mirror the betting freeze came after a flurry of bets on the royal couple having a girl were made.

If you're too late to place a bet on the gender then there are still other royal baby bets you can try and make a pretty penny on including what they may call the new arrival.

The odds on favourite for the baby name is Diana after Prince Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, and the second favourite is Alice.

Paddy Power were the first to suspend bets on the baby due to a reported "identical pattern of betting".

Meghan Markle visited charity Smart Works last week of whom she is now a patron. Picture: PA

A spokesperson for the bookmaker said: “The flow of bets over the course of today has been almost as heavy as the general goodwill towards the couple – and we’re now convinced they’re having a girl.”

Prince Harry and Meghan announced they were expecting a baby back in October last year only two days after his cousin Princess Eugenie's wedding and just before their royal tour of Australia.