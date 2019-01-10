Meghan Markle: The Duchess of Sussex flaunts baby bump in £170 maternity dress as she visits Smart Works charity

Meghan Markle arrives at Smart Works in London. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle stepped out for the first time since Christmas Day in a black maternity dress teamed with an over-sized trench coat.

Following the announcement of the Duchess of Sussex’s four new patronages, Meghan Markle visited one of the charities, Smart Works, in London.

Prince Harry’s wife arrived at the royal engagement in a black maternity dress, teamed with an over-sized coat.

Kate Middleton’s sister-in-law finished off the look with a black handbag and a pair of black and white heels.

Meghan Markle greets people after announcing her new patronages . Picture: PA

Meghan Markle wore The Eliza Dress by Hatch. Picture: PA

Known for her expensive taste, Meghan shocked fans in the black maternity dress, by Hatch, which only costs £170.00.

The dress is called The Eliza Dress and features cap sleeves and a flattering midi length.

Meghan’s coat, on the other hand, will break the bank.

Meghan Markle was all smiles as she arrived in London. Picture: PA

The Cotton-Twill Coat by Oscar De La Renta will set you back an enormous £2,344.

The Duchess finished off the look with her hair in a tight bun, gold earrings and her usual natural makeup look.

Meghan announced one of her patronages as Smart Works this week, a charity that provides high quality interview clothes and interview training to unemployed women in need.

Meghan Markle gave a wave to the crowd before continuing the engagement . Picture: PA

“We harness the power of clothes and confidence to allow a woman to be her best at a crucial moment in her life, giving her the confidence, the self-belief and the practical tools required to succeed at interview and transform her life”, their website explains.

Two of the patronages, the National Theatre and the Association of Commonwealth Universities, were handed down from the Queen.

The fourth patronage is Mayhew, a charity supporting animal welfare in London and internationally.