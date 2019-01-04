Meghan Markle breaks royal protocol as pregnant Duchess of Sussex snubs the Lindo Wing for Surrey hospital

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first baby after marrying at Windsor Castle in May 2018. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is expecting her first baby with Prince Harry in Spring 2019.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced they were expecting their first child in October 2018.

The announcement came only a month after the former Suits actress and Prince William’s brother wed at Windsor Castle in front of millions of people around the world.

While it was earlier believed Meghan would give birth at the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, new reports claim the Duchess may look to snub the classic royal birthing wing.

A royal source told the Daily Mail: "If their Royal Highnesses have moved to Frogmore Cottage before the birth, as planned, Frimley Park may be a more easily accessible option than St Mary’s."

Read more: Thomas Markle says he is being ghosted by 'controlling' daughter Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle may not give birth at the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London . Picture: Getty

It was announced late in 2018 by Kensington Palace that Meghan and Harry would be moving to Frogmore Cottage, a residence in Windsor, from their current home in London.

Frimley Park Hospital is much closer that St Mary’s in Paddington, and is where Prince Edward’s wife Sophie gave birth to their children.

The Lindo Wing tradition was first started by Princess Diana in 1982 when she gave birth to Prince William.

Instead of giving birth in a palace as many royals had previously done, the late Princess of Wales defied tradition by giving birth in a hospital.

Read more: Kate Middleton takes fashion inspiration from 'rival' Meghan Markle

Princess Diana started the tradition of royal babies being born at the Lindo Wing. Picture: Getty

In iconic pictures, Diana held both William and Harry on the steps of the Lindo Wing as she greeted with press and adoring public with Prince Charles and their newborn.

The tradition is one Kate Middleton and Prince William also decided to continue when they welcomed Prince George in 2015, Princess Charlotte in 2013 and Prince Louis in 2018.

Whether Meghan and Harry will have a baby reveal to the press and public like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge is currently unknown, whether they welcome their little one in London or Windsor.