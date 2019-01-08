This is why Meghan Markle will be REQUIRED to curtsey to Kate Middleton, despite them both being ‘commoners’

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have been hit with feud speculation. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, will have to curtsey to Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, in the future when Prince William becomes King.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s relationship was hit with feud speculation late last year.

Rumours the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge have fallen out started when it was announced by Kensington Palace Meghan and husband Prince Harry will be moving to Frogmore House in Windsor.

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and the former Suits actress put on a united front on Christmas Day as they looked cosy in Sandringham, attending church with the rest of the royal family.

Read more: Meghan Markle could make an unexpected return to acting following the birth of royal baby

Meghan Markle will be expected to curtsey to Kate Middleton in the future. Picture: PA

However, royal expert Robert Jobson recently revealed there is “no future” for “the Fab Four”.

Talking about the Duchesses on Channel 5’s “Kate v Meghan: Princesses at War”, Mr Jobson said: “The Fab Four will be two and two. There is no future for the Fab Four.”

The royal correspondent went on to even reveal Meghan will at one time be expected to curtsey to Kate.

He explained: “William and his family will be the primary Royal Family.

Read more: Meghan Markle to snub royal tradition by giving birth in Sussex

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are moving to Frogmore House in Windsor . Picture: PA

Read more: The secret meaning behind Kate Middleton's third wedding ring

“When William is King he will be in charge of the royal family and eventually Meghan and Harry – that changes the dynamic somewhat.”

Robert added: “Whenever there’s a procession Meghan will be down the line… she’ll have to curtsey to everyone including her sister-in-law.”