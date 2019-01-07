Meghan Markle could be making a shock return to acting after birth of royal baby

Meghan Markle starred as Rachel Zane in Suits from 2011 to 2017. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle could return to her role in Suits as Rachel Zane for one last episode as NBC are reportedly discussing a multi-million pound charity donation.

Before marrying Prince Harry and becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle was best known for her role on TV series Suits.

Kate Middleton’s sister-in-law took on the role of Rachel Zane, a paralegal, in 2011.

The former actress, 37, appeared in her last episode in 2017, only months before marrying into the royal family.

Meghan Markle is currently expecting her first baby with Prince Harry . Picture: PA

While Meghan is now a member of the royal family, and has therefore given up her career in acting, it is believed the Duchess could make an unexpected return to Suits.

According to the Daily Star, an NBC source revealed the bosses are looking to offer a generous charity donation to Meghan’s choice of organisation for a one-off return to the series.

The source said: “No final figure has yet been arrived at but negotiations are likely to be opened in the very near future.”

They continued: “I’ve heard sums ranging from two to six million being kicked around and that sounds a lot – but it would be one of the biggest marketing coups in TV history.”

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. Picture: PA

Whether Meghan will accept the offer is of course unknown, however, the charity donation may swing the Duchess to return to her earlier career.

If the Duchess was to take on the role, she would have to wait until the birth of her first baby before stepping back into the role.

Meghan is currently pregnant with her first child with husband Prince Harry.

The Duchess is due to give birth in Spring 2019.