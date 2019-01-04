The secret meaning of Kate's 'third wedding ring' revealed

Kate Middleton wears three rings on her wedding finger. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Cambridge has another ring nestled against her wedding and engagement rings.

Kate Middleton has a THIRD ring on her wedding finger - and the meaning behind it is lovely.

The 37-year-old's ring finger is often overshadowed by her huge sapphire and diamond engagement ring, but there are two more pieces of jewellery in the mix.

As well as huge blue sparkler - which was once the property of husband Prince William's mum Diana, like all Royal wives she wears a gold wedding band that is made from a nugget of Welsh gold gifted by the Queen, and a mysterious diamond encrusted silver band.

Upon close inspection it's clear to see Kate wears three rings on her wedding finger. Picture: Getty

This little seen eternity band was given to her by Prince William, 37, as a 'push present' after the birth of their first child, Prince George.

The band is from London designer Annoushka, and features 0.23 carats of brilliant-cut diamonds set in 18 carat white gold.

Costing £995, it's almost affordable for those of us who haven't produced an heir to the throne of England, right?