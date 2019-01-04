The secret meaning of Kate's 'third wedding ring' revealed

4 January 2019, 16:27

Kate Middleton wears three rings on her wedding finger
Kate Middleton wears three rings on her wedding finger. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Cambridge has another ring nestled against her wedding and engagement rings.

Kate Middleton has a THIRD ring on her wedding finger - and the meaning behind it is lovely.

The 37-year-old's ring finger is often overshadowed by her huge sapphire and diamond engagement ring, but there are two more pieces of jewellery in the mix.

As well as huge blue sparkler - which was once the property of husband Prince William's mum Diana, like all Royal wives she wears a gold wedding band that is made from a nugget of Welsh gold gifted by the Queen, and a mysterious diamond encrusted silver band.

Upon close inspection it's clear to see Kate wears three rings on her wedding finger
Upon close inspection it's clear to see Kate wears three rings on her wedding finger. Picture: Getty

This little seen eternity band was given to her by Prince William, 37, as a 'push present' after the birth of their first child, Prince George.

The band is from London designer Annoushka, and features 0.23 carats of brilliant-cut diamonds set in 18 carat white gold.

Costing £995, it's almost affordable for those of us who haven't produced an heir to the throne of England, right?

