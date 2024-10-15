Exclusive

Tommy Fury fuels I'm A Celebrity speculation with telling statement

15 October 2024, 09:24

Could Tommy Fury be entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle in a matter of weeks?
Could Tommy Fury be entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle in a matter of weeks? Picture: ITV / Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Tommy Fury has failed to deny that he will be starring in this year's series of I'm A Celebrity following weeks of speculation.

Tommy Fury, 25, appears to have fuelled speculation he will be going into the Australian jungle in a matter of weeks as one of the stars of I'm A Celebrity, the hit ITV show hosted by Ant and Dec.

The former Love Island star and boxer joined Heart Breakfast's JK and Amanda Holden this week to talk about his new book, where he commented on the reports he could be entering the jungle.

When asked by JK if the rumours were true, Tommy explained: "Listen, a lot of things in my life, it's like a rollercoaster at the minute, there's so many things that I might do; could he be doing this, could he be doing that? To be honest with you, I don't know what I'm doing this afternoon."

He went on: "I take literally an hour at a time. There's a lot of things going on in my life right now, so I'm not sure on anything, and that's all I can say."

Tommy Fury said he's 'not sure on anything' when asked about I'm A Celebrity
Tommy Fury said he's 'not sure on anything' when asked about I'm A Celebrity. Picture: Heart

This comes after weeks of reports that ITV are eyeing Tommy up for this year's series, with a show insider previously telling The Sun: “Tommy is a great name as a potential campmate as he’s already known to the ITV audience and he’d be brilliant in the Bushtucker Trials.

“Bosses are talking with lots of celebrities and are determined to make this year’s line-up one of the best.”

An ITV source added: “They also know that the super-fit boxer is likely to be a prime candidate for the annual hunk-in-the-jungle shower scenes.”

I'm A Celebrity's Ant and Dec will return later this year to host a new series of the hit reality show - but will Tommy Fury be amongst the cast?
I'm A Celebrity's Ant and Dec will return later this year to host a new series of the hit reality show - but will Tommy Fury be amongst the cast? Picture: ITV

This comes just weeks after Tommy Fury and Molly Mae announced their split after five-years together, having first met on Love Island back in 2019.

During their romance, the pair welcomed one-year-old Bambi before getting engaged in July 2023, however, Molly Mae's statement regarding the split lead many fans to believe it was over for good between the pair.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague announced their split earlier this year
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague announced their split earlier this year. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

Tommy did comment on his split from Molly Mae during his interview on Heart Breakfast, stating: "At the end of the day everything’s been out there publicly, but one thing I do want to say is, you know, they’re my family, it’s my daughter and Molly’s the girl that gave me Bambi, the best thing in my life, and will forever be the best thing in my life.

"I love them both until the day I die and we’re just going to handle everything in private because everything’s been out there for the public to see. But I think the next steps are definitely going to be in private."

