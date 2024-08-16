Tommy Fury left 'horrified' by cheating rumours after his shock split from Molly-Mae Hague

16 August 2024, 15:56

Tommy Fury has hit back at cheating claims
Tommy Fury has hit back at cheating claims. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

By Hope Wilson

Love Island favourite Tommy Fury is said to have been left 'distraught' following allegations of him cheating on girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tommy Fury, 25, has been left "horrified" by cheating allegations made against him in the wake of his shocking split from fiancé Molly-Mae Hague, 25.

Fans were left devastated earlier this week when Molly announced she and her beau of five years together had called it quits. Despite intense media speculation regarding why they broke up, rumours have begun to swirl regarding Tommy allegedly cheating on the mother of his one-year-old daughter Bambi.

The boxer is said to be "distraught" as the allegations couldn't be "further from the truth" and has now come out to deny reports, even contacting lawyers regarding the rumours.

A spokesperson for the Love Island star told The Mirror: "Tommy is horrified by the false allegations of cheating being circulated by the media and he's consulting his lawyers."

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague shocked fans with their split
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague shocked fans with their split. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

This statement comes after a source told The Sun that Tommy had allegedly been unfaithful to Molly-Mae.

The insider explained: "Molly-Mae is now aware Tommy was unfaithful to her. She believes it has happened a number of times.

"It seems he would play away when he knew people wouldn't recognise him. She thought she could trust Tommy completely."

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury share daughter Bambi together
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury share daughter Bambi together. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

This comes after Molly posted a heartbreaking statement on Wednesday which announced their split, writing: "Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this. After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.

"I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end. I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.

"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it’s right to share this with you all.

"Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I’ll be back when it feels right."

Molly-Mae Hague announced their split on Wednesday the 14th of August
Molly-Mae Hague announced their split on Wednesday the 14th of August. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

Shortly after, Tommy broke his silence, stating: "I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship.

"The past five years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi and I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority.

"Please respect our privacy, and our families' privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time."

Tommy Fury made his own statement regarding his split from Molly-Mae Hague
Tommy Fury made his own statement regarding his split from Molly-Mae Hague. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

Molly-Mae and Tommy have been together since 2019 after meeting on the fifth series of Love Island.

Since then the pair have purchased a home together and welcomed daughter Bambi in January 2023. Later that year Tommy surprised Molly-Mae with a romantic proposal in Ibiza.

However before finding out that Tommy was planning their engagement, the influencer revealed she thought her boyfriend may have been cheating on her.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury got engaged last year
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury got engaged last year . Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

Speaking to her followers about the moments before he popped the question, Molly-Mae said: "The hair and makeup people took some pictures of me and Tommy ahead of the event and as we got into the car I asked to see them on Tommy's phone and then he got a bit shady all of a sudden.

"My mind did somersaults, I thought 'why is he shady about his phone who is he talking to!' My mind went to the worst option!

"I was staring out the window like I was in a sad movie. But little did I know on the phone he had all the pictures of the engagement set up!"

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Molly-Mae Hague has become a successful influencer after appearing on Love Island

Molly-Mae Hague facts: Age, net worth, children, Instagram and relationship with Tommy Fury explained

Tommy Fury is a media and sports star

Tommy Fury fact file: Age, net worth, children, ethnicity, Instagram and boxing career revealed

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury dated for five years

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury relationship timeline: Love Island, engagement, baby and shock split

What really happened between Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury?

Real reason behind Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury's split 'to be revealed in a matter of hours'

Fans have spotted a clue Molly-Mae and Tommy's relationship was over before announcement

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury split: Fans spot 'missed clue' relationship was over before announcement

The Love Is Blind UK couples have been selected

Love Is Blind UK couples still together: The latest relationship updates

Love Is Blind

Why have Molly Mae and Tommy Fury split up?

What happened with Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury? Their split explained

Tommy Fury has released his own statement regarding his split from Molly-Mae

Tommy Fury breaks silence after Molly-Mae Hague announces split

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Molly-Mae Hague has announced her split from Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague announces split from Tommy Fury in heartbreaking statement

Nicole and Benaiah have reunited on Love Is Blind UK

Love Is Blind UK fans delighted as Nicole and Benaiah get engaged and re-join the experiment

Love Is Blind

Demi and Ollie are fan favourites on Love Is Blind UK

Love Is Blind UK: Are Demi and Ollie still together?

Love Is Blind

Which of these singletons will find their happy ever after on Love Is Blind UK?

When are the new episodes of Love Is Blind UK out on Netflix? Full schedule and release time

Love Is Blind

What's next for Love Is Blind UK's Benaiah and Nicole?

Love Is Blind UK: Are Nicole and Benaiah together now?

Love Is Blind

Trending on Heart

An August 'heat surge' may be on its way soon

Exact date 'second August heatwave' will hit the UK as temperatures set to soar

Weather

Love Is Blind UK cast Instagrams have been revealed

Love Is Blind UK cast Instagram accounts revealed

Love Is Blind

Catherine has hinted that there may be a feud between the Love Is Blind UK castmates

Love Is Blind UK’s Catherine hints at cast feud after admitting the girls ‘aren’t friends’

Love Is Blind

Catherine and Freddie are one of the couples on Love Is Blind UK

Love Is Blind UK: Are Catherine and Freddie still together?

Love Is Blind

Nicole from Love Is Blind UK has been on TV before

Love Is Blind UK Nicole's previous TV appearance revealed as fans unearth her showbiz past

Love Is Blind

Will there be a Perseid meteor shower tonight in the UK? What time and date is the Perseid meteor shower 2024?

Perseid meteor shower: How to watch in the UK, peak times and date explained

News

Stacey Solomon has posted a body positive message on social media

Stacey Solomon praised by fans after showing off her bikini body as she admits to being 'conscious'
Blake Lively says she 'out-strategised' husband Ryan Reynolds when it comes to 'winning' the film-release competition

Blake Lively says she's 'won' film release competition against husband Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively meets her idol Emma Bunton

Blake Lively is speechless as she meets her Spice Girls' idol Emma Bunton

The Love Is Blind UK cast members are on holiday in Corfu

Where is the Love Is Blind UK getaway? Inside Angsana Corfu Resort and Spa

Love Is Blind

Sam from Love Is Blind UK has gained a lot of attention online

Sam from Love Is Blind UK's Instagram, age, job and where he's from revealed

Love Is Blind

Hot weather is set to hit the shores of the UK this weekend

Tropical Storm Debby triggers intense heatwave this weekend bringing highs of 33C

Weather

It Ends With Us portrays a story of domestic abuse, love and friendship

Is It Ends With Us a true story?

TV & Movies

Blake Lively has been cast as main character Lily Bloom in It Ends With Us

Why It Ends With Us was forced to change characters ages in the movie

TV & Movies

Lily Bloom and Atlas Corrigan are part of the complicated love triangle

It Ends With Us - What happens between Lily Bloom and Atlas Corrigan?

TV & Movies

Katarina Johnson-Thompson is hoping for first place at the 2024 Olympics

Katarina Johnson-Thompson's age, height, parents, partner, net worth, personal bests and Instagram revealed