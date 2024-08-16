Tommy Fury left 'horrified' by cheating rumours after his shock split from Molly-Mae Hague

Tommy Fury has hit back at cheating claims. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

By Hope Wilson

Love Island favourite Tommy Fury is said to have been left 'distraught' following allegations of him cheating on girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague.

Tommy Fury, 25, has been left "horrified" by cheating allegations made against him in the wake of his shocking split from fiancé Molly-Mae Hague, 25.

Fans were left devastated earlier this week when Molly announced she and her beau of five years together had called it quits. Despite intense media speculation regarding why they broke up, rumours have begun to swirl regarding Tommy allegedly cheating on the mother of his one-year-old daughter Bambi.

The boxer is said to be "distraught" as the allegations couldn't be "further from the truth" and has now come out to deny reports, even contacting lawyers regarding the rumours.

A spokesperson for the Love Island star told The Mirror: "Tommy is horrified by the false allegations of cheating being circulated by the media and he's consulting his lawyers."

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague shocked fans with their split. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

This statement comes after a source told The Sun that Tommy had allegedly been unfaithful to Molly-Mae.

The insider explained: "Molly-Mae is now aware Tommy was unfaithful to her. She believes it has happened a number of times.

"It seems he would play away when he knew people wouldn't recognise him. She thought she could trust Tommy completely."

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury share daughter Bambi together. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

This comes after Molly posted a heartbreaking statement on Wednesday which announced their split, writing: "Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this. After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.

"I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end. I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.

"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it’s right to share this with you all.

"Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I’ll be back when it feels right."

Molly-Mae Hague announced their split on Wednesday the 14th of August. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

Shortly after, Tommy broke his silence, stating: "I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship.

"The past five years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi and I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority.

"Please respect our privacy, and our families' privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time."

Tommy Fury made his own statement regarding his split from Molly-Mae Hague. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

Molly-Mae and Tommy have been together since 2019 after meeting on the fifth series of Love Island.

Since then the pair have purchased a home together and welcomed daughter Bambi in January 2023. Later that year Tommy surprised Molly-Mae with a romantic proposal in Ibiza.

However before finding out that Tommy was planning their engagement, the influencer revealed she thought her boyfriend may have been cheating on her.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury got engaged last year . Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

Speaking to her followers about the moments before he popped the question, Molly-Mae said: "The hair and makeup people took some pictures of me and Tommy ahead of the event and as we got into the car I asked to see them on Tommy's phone and then he got a bit shady all of a sudden.

"My mind did somersaults, I thought 'why is he shady about his phone who is he talking to!' My mind went to the worst option!

"I was staring out the window like I was in a sad movie. But little did I know on the phone he had all the pictures of the engagement set up!"