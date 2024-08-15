Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury split: Fans spot 'missed clue' relationship was over before announcement

Fans have spotted a clue Molly-Mae and Tommy's relationship was over before announcement. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Molly-Mae Hague's social media posts from this past week gave more away that we first thought amid her split from fiancé Tommy Fury.

Molly-Mae Hague, 25, and Tommy Fury, also 25, announced their split on Wednesday, 15th August, in separate statements - now fans think they've found a missed clue which confirmed the Love Island pair's break-up earlier this week.

Since the shocking announcement of their split, after five years together, fans have been deep-diving into both Molly-Mae and Tommy's Instagram pages to see if there were any signs of the split they missed - and there are.

A week before the split was revealed to the public, Molly-Mae shared a picture of herself in a café with her glistening five-carat engagement ring on display for all to see.

However, in a post a day later she could be seen without the ring on and, only three days before the statement, was pictured without the ring for a second time.

Molly-Mae posted a picture earlier this week without her £1million engagement ring. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

While some fans did notice she wasn't wearing the ring in the most recent picture, commenting "where’s the ring?", others have only just noticed that she has taken it off.

Following the news of their split, one fan commented on the post: “Just me who realises she didn’t have her ring on in this," while another added: "Agreed. So odd to see this now.”

The last time Molly-Mae posted about her ex-fiancé was only a matter of weeks ago, sharing a video of the day she got engaged in Ibiza with their daughter, Bambi, in her arms, she wrote: "One year ago today I was tricked into going on a fake brand trip on which the love of my life would ask me to marry him 🤍."

For Tommy, the last time he shared a picture with or of Molly-Mae was on 8th July, when he shared a snap from his then-fiancée's sister's wedding of himself, Molly-Mae and their daughter Bambi with the caption: "My everything in a photo."

A day before she went public with her split from Tommy, Molly-Mae posed in another picture without her engagement ring. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

It's surprising fans missed that Molly-Mae has been without the ring for a week now, with the size of the huge rock, which reportedly cost Tommy £1million.

The ring has a platinum band adorned with delicate diamond pavé shoulders and secured with four elegant claws, with the main rock being an oval-cut diamond thought to be around five-carats.

Molly Mae released a statement on Instagram announcing her split from Tommy Fury. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

It was on Wednesday, 14th August, that Molly-Mae announced her split from Tommy Fury in a statement which left fans questioning what happened between the pair.

She wrote: "Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this. After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way. I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end.

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority. I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it’s right to share this with you all.

"Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I’ll be back when it feels right."

Around half an hour later, Tommy released his own statement on social media which read: "I am heartbroken to share that Molly & I have decided to end our relationship. The past five years have lead to us having our beautiful baby girl Bambi, & I will forever be thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority."

He simply added: "Please respect our privacy and our families privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time."