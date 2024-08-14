Tommy Fury breaks silence after Molly-Mae Hague announces split

Tommy Fury has released his own statement regarding his split from Molly-Mae. Picture: Tommy Fury / Instagram

By Alice Dear

Tommy Fury has spoken out after Molly-Mae, his ex-fiancée and mother of his daughter Bambi, announced they had split after five years.

Tommy Fury, 25, has released a statement breaking his silence on his split from Molly-Mae Hague.

The Love Island star and boxer, who met Molly-Mae in 2019 on the hit reality dating show, said in his own statement that he was "heartbroken" that he and Molly have decided to "end our relationship".

Molly-Mae posted a statement on Instagram stories just half an hour prior to this, revealing that the pair had called their engagement and relationship off, but did not disclose a specific reason.

Now, Tommy has shared his own statement where he writes: "I am heartbroken to share that Molly & I have decided to end our relationship."

Tommy Fury shared his own statement on Instagram shortly after Molly-Mae went public with their split. Picture: Tommy Fury / Instagram

He continued: "The past five years have lead to us having our beautiful baby girl Bambi, & I will forever be thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority.

"Please respect our privacy and our families privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time."

Molly Mae and Tommy Fury have split-up after five years together, ending their year-long engagement. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

Meanwhile, Molly-Mae's statement was longer and a little more in-depth regarding the shocking news. She wrote: "Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this. After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way. I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end.

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority. I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it’s right to share this with you all.

"Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I’ll be back when it feels right."

Tommy Fury says he is 'heartbroken' over his split from Molly-Mae after five years together. Picture: Getty

Tommy and Molly-Mae met on Love Island back in 2019 and, while they did not win the show, they went on to become one of the most successful couples in the history of the show.

Last year, the pair welcomed a baby girl together, Bambi, and shortly after got engaged in a romantic proposal on the cliff tops in Ibiza.