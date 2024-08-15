Real reason behind Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury's split 'to be revealed in a matter of hours'

15 August 2024, 12:46

What really happened between Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury?
What really happened between Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury? Picture: Tommy Fury - Molly-Mae / Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

What happened between Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury? The answer behind their shocking split could be revealed sooner than expected.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Molly-Mae Hague, 25, and husband-to-be Tommy Fury, also 25-years-old, left people stunned on Wednesday when they released separate statements announcing the news of their split.

The couple, who met on Love Island in 2019, share a daughter – Bambi – and were planning their wedding ahead of the break-up, leaving fans questioning what had happened between the pair and what could have caused the demise of their relationship.

Now, a journalist has claimed that the real reason behind Tommy and Molly-Mae's split is expected to be revealed in a matter of hours.

Ellie Henman, Bizarre Editor at The Sun, wrote in an opinion piece for the website that they are receiving a number of calls to the news desk and that, because of this, she expects the reason behind the split is imminent.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury are yet to share the reason behind their shocking split
Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury are yet to share the reason behind their shocking split. Picture: Getty

Within the article, Ellie writes: "Given the number of calls coming into our desk, I have no doubt that the real reason Molly-Mae ended things with Tommy will come to light in the next few hours."

At the moment, the only news we've heard from Molly-Mae or Tommy are their two statements released on Wednesday, 14th August, sharing the news of their split.

Molly Mae and Tommy Fury both says their daughter, Bambi, is their priority amid the split
Molly Mae and Tommy Fury both says their daughter, Bambi, is their priority amid the split. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

It was Molly-Mae who originally shared the heartbreaking news with an emotional statement which read: "Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this. After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way. I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end.

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority. I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it’s right to share this with you all.

"Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I’ll be back when it feels right."

Molly Mae released a statement on Instagram announcing her split from Tommy Fury
Molly Mae released a statement on Instagram announcing her split from Tommy Fury. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

Around half an hour later, Tommy released his own statement on social media which read: "I am heartbroken to share that Molly & I have decided to end our relationship. The past five years have lead to us having our beautiful baby girl Bambi, & I will forever be thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority."

He simply added: "Please respect our privacy and our families privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time."

