Tommy Fury fact file: Age, net worth, children, ethnicity, Instagram and boxing career revealed

Tommy Fury has recently hit the headlines following his shock split from girlfriend of five years, Molly-Mae Hague.

After Molly announced their break-up on Instagram, Tommy released a statement shortly after, confirming the pair had called it quits. With rumours surrounding why they split continuing to run rife, fans have looking forward to finding out what really happened between the two of them.

While Molly-Mae and Tommy continue to co-parent their children, many of us have been keen to learn more about the Love Island favourite.

How old is Tommy Fury?

Tommy is 25-years-old and was born on the 7th of May 1999, making him a Taurus.

The reality TV favourite first gained fame after appearing on Love Island in 2019 when he was 20-years-old. In the short five year period since leaving the show, he has managed to carve out a successful media and sporting career.

How much is Tommy Fury worth?

Sports star Tommy is estimated to have a net worth of around £4million, according to Sportskeeda.

Tommy has managed to accumulate some of his wealth through sponsorship deals and his various boxing matches, as well as working with brands such as Boohoo and ASOS.

He will also be releasing his book Lightning Can Strike Twice: My Life as a Fury in October, while also making his acting debut in the film The Debt Inherited and appearing on the Netflix series At Home With The Furys. All of these activities are certain to have added to his growing bank balance.

Who are Tommy Fury's children?

Tommy has one child, a daughter called Bambi, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Molly-Mae.

Bambi was born in January 2023 and often features on Tommy's Instagram, with the father-of-one regularly updating fans on her progress.

Speaking to Sky News about becoming a father, Tommy revealed: "Obviously, being a father is more important than any type of boxing.

"It really has changed me because after fights, I've gone from partying, having a few drinks with the boys, staying out till late, to going back home and tucking the baby in at bedtime."

When is Tommy Fury's next fight?

It hasn't been announced when Tommy's next fight will be, nor has he confirmed who his opponent shall be.

However Tommy has previously called out Conor McGregor, stating: "I mean why not me and McGregor next? How’s that. I’ve got a comeback fight and I’d like him for my return. So, McGregor, get in touch."

Conor has not responded to this call-out so it isn't known whether the two have discussed a possible fight or not.

What is Tommy Fury's Instagram?

Fans can follow Tommy on Instagram @tommyfury where he currently boasts over 5 million followers.

The influencer often shares images of his boxing events as well as days out with his family.

What is Tommy Fury's ethnicity?

Tommy is of Irish Traveller descent from his father John Fury, whilst his mother Chantal is of Mauritian descent.

During an appearance on the series At Home With The Furys, Tommy opened up about his cultural background and how he would like his daughter to grow up the same way.

He revealed: "Growing up the way I've grown up, I've got my morals. I live my life a certain way and I feel like when our little girl comes along, she'll most definitely be brought up the way I've been brought up; the old fashioned way, the right way."

Molly then added: "With Tommy obviously being a Traveller, he has had conversations with me about our child not going to school which is absolutely non-optional.

"I've been raised completely differently to that, it would never be a question that our children or child would not go to school, but hopefully it won't cause too many rifts."