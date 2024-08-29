Tommy Fury says he’s 'heartbroken' as he breaks silence on 'horrendous' cheating allegations

Tommy Fury and Molly Mae announced their split on the 14th of August, 2024. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

By Tiasha Debray

Tommy Fury broke his silence on social media just 24 hours after Molly-Mae Hague, claiming heartbreak over ‘false allegations.’

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tommy Fury’s name has been all over the media over the last month after he and ex-fiancée Molly-Mae Hague announced their shocking split five years after meeting on Love Island in 2019.

Since then, the internet has been aflame with everyone trying to figure out what exactly could have broken up the reality show golden couple.

Both Tommy and Molly-Mae have taken a step away from the limelight over the last few weeks, however both of the At Home With The Furys stars have now broken their silence regarding their dramatic break-up.

After the bank holiday weekend, Molly-Mae spoke out, posting on Instagram thanking her fans for their support, simply writing: "Thank you for being the best online friends I could’ve ever wished for," to her fanbase.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury share daughter Bambi together. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

Now just 24 hours later Tommy broke his silence with a slightly different tone of voice.

Tommy uploaded a photo of himself looking downcast at the gym, with the caption: "These last few weeks have been heartbreaking. The false allegations about me have been horrendous, thank you to everybody who has stood by me through this."

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were a fan-favourite couple. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

The TV star appears to be claiming the widespread cheating allegations being made against him have been ‘false.’

This post comes after a Danish woman, Milla, who was holidaying in North Macedonia at the same time as him, uploaded her own Instagram story confirming that she had kissed Tommy.

This kiss was reportedly witnessed by other onlookers at the nightclub in Eastern Europe.

Milla wrote: "I've had to delete all my posts due to the hate and nasty comments, as stated in the news story I have gave! I didn't do anything with Tommy Fury...."

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague got engaged in 2023. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

“I didn't even [know] who he was we only shared a kiss nothing else happened. And if I'd of known about Molly-Mae I would never have kissed him back.”

Milla has spoken to a number of publications, and previously claimed to the The Sun that she had absolutely no knowledge of Molly-Mae, revealing she had a boyfriend herself and denied ever kissing Tommy.

“I am the girl but nothing happened. We just had fun,” she told the publication. “I don’t know what he’s been doing but someone else must have kissed him.”