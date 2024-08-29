Tommy Fury says he’s 'heartbroken' as he breaks silence on 'horrendous' cheating allegations

29 August 2024, 11:18

Tommy Fury and Molly Mae announced their split on the 14th of August, 2024
Tommy Fury and Molly Mae announced their split on the 14th of August, 2024. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

By Tiasha Debray

Tommy Fury broke his silence on social media just 24 hours after Molly-Mae Hague, claiming heartbreak over ‘false allegations.’

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tommy Fury’s name has been all over the media over the last month after he and ex-fiancée Molly-Mae Hague announced their shocking split five years after meeting on Love Island in 2019.

Since then, the internet has been aflame with everyone trying to figure out what exactly could have broken up the reality show golden couple.

Both Tommy and Molly-Mae have taken a step away from the limelight over the last few weeks, however both of the At Home With The Furys stars have now broken their silence regarding their dramatic break-up.

After the bank holiday weekend, Molly-Mae spoke out, posting on Instagram thanking her fans for their support, simply writing: "Thank you for being the best online friends I could’ve ever wished for," to her fanbase.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury share daughter Bambi together
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury share daughter Bambi together. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

Now just 24 hours later Tommy broke his silence with a slightly different tone of voice.

Tommy uploaded a photo of himself looking downcast at the gym, with the caption: "These last few weeks have been heartbreaking. The false allegations about me have been horrendous, thank you to everybody who has stood by me through this."

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were a fan-favourite couple
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were a fan-favourite couple. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

The TV star appears to be claiming the widespread cheating allegations being made against him have been ‘false.’

This post comes after a Danish woman, Milla, who was holidaying in North Macedonia at the same time as him, uploaded her own Instagram story confirming that she had kissed Tommy.

This kiss was reportedly witnessed by other onlookers at the nightclub in Eastern Europe.

Milla wrote: "I've had to delete all my posts due to the hate and nasty comments, as stated in the news story I have gave! I didn't do anything with Tommy Fury...."

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague got engaged in 2023
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague got engaged in 2023. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

“I didn't even [know] who he was we only shared a kiss nothing else happened. And if I'd of known about Molly-Mae I would never have kissed him back.”

Milla has spoken to a number of publications, and previously claimed to the The Sun that she had absolutely no knowledge of Molly-Mae, revealing she had a boyfriend herself and denied ever kissing Tommy.

“I am the girl but nothing happened. We just had fun,” she told the publication. “I don’t know what he’s been doing but someone else must have kissed him.”

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz News

Kieran Trippier is married to Charlotte Trippier

Who is Kieran Trippier's wife Charlotte? Their marriage, kids and split rumours explained

The cast are interested in making a new The Inbetweeners movie

Will there be a new The Inbetweeners movie?

TV & Movies

Martine McCutcheon has posted a cryptic statement on Instagram

Martine McCutcheon appears to take 'swipe' at estranged husband Jack McManus with cryptic post

Olivia Attwood's Bad Boyfriends airs in September on ITV

Who’s in Olivia Attwood’s new reality show ‘Bad Boyfriends’? Full cast revealed

TV & Movies

Rumours have begun swirling that Nicola Coughlan might no longer be single

Who’s Nicola Coughlan dating? What we know about her rumoured boyfriend

TV & Movies

Niall Horan began touring The Show Live On Tour in February 2024

Niall Horan The Show Live On Tour: Setlist, stage times and opening acts

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury announced their split on the 14th of August

Molly-Mae Hague publicly speaks out after Tommy Fury split

Alison Hammond and David Putman have gone public with their relationship

Who is Alison Hammond’s boyfriend, David Putman? Age, height, job and Instagram revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Note: Stock image of boy next to a photo of the actual broken artefact

Young boy smashes 3,500-year-old museum artefact, gets rewarded with free tour

Lifestyle

Harry Styles was spotted at Niall Horan's concert in Manchester

Harry Styles spotted at Niall Horan concert sparking One Direction reunion rumours

Linda Nolan has opened up about her health difficulties

Linda Nolan gives devastating health update as cancer treatment stops working

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024

Ben Affleck’s dating history from JLo and Gwyneth Paltrow to Ana de Armas

The Love Is Blind UK couples have been selected

All the Love Is Blind UK couples who are still together

Love Is Blind

Amy Dowden was diagnosed with cancer in 2023

Amy Dowden’s inspirational cancer documentary leaves fans in tears

Stacey Solomon fans have defended the mother-of-five from body-shamer

Stacey Solomon fans defend star as she's targeted by body-shamers over holiday snaps

Sabrina Carpenter's album 'Short n' Sweet' dropped on the 23rd of August 2024

Sabrina Carpenter’s dating history from Barry Keoghan and Shawn Mendes to Joshua Bassett

Spencer Matthews completes his epic challenge

Spencer Matthews completes his epic Great Desert Challenge! 30 marathons in 30 days

Ercan Ramadan proposed to Vicky Pattison in 2022

Vicky Pattison and Ercan Ramadan marry in elegant London wedding

Mariah Carey has confirmed the death of her mother Patricia

Mariah Carey posts heartbreaking tribute after mother and sister die on same day

Red post box and someone delivering a letter

Do Royal Mail deliver on bank holiday Mondays?

Lifestyle

Jasmine and Bobby are one of the couples on Love Is Blind UK

Are Love Is Blind UK's Bobby and Jasmine still together?

Love Is Blind

What's next for Love Is Blind UK's Benaiah and Nicole?

Are Love Is Blind UK couple Nicole and Benaiah still together now?

Love Is Blind

Jeremy Clarkson plans to open a pub in the Cotswolds

Jeremy Clarkson's pub The Farmer's Dog opens in Oxfordshire

TV & Movies

The date autumn starts has been revealed

When does autumn 2024 start and what is the autumn equinox?

Weather